VUKA Group (www.WeAreVUKA.com), a leading organizer of transformative industry events across Africa, is excited to announce the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia 2025 (http://apo-opa.co/45yB1vI), taking place on 27-28 August 2025 at The Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

Delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Energy of Zambia, this landmark event is tailored specifically for Zambia’s commercial, industrial and large power user sectors. As part of VUKA Group’s Power and Energy Portfolio, the summit marks the start of a multi-year strategy to empower Zambia’s C&I sectors with sustainable, reliable and innovative energy solutions.

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia is a premier platform designed to address the unique energy challenges faced by Zambia’s commercial, industrial and agricultural large energy users, including sectors such as retail, manufacturing, agriculture, property development and energy-intensive industries like mining. With grid power increasingly impacted by changing rainfall patterns and rising energy costs impacting business operations, this summit brings together industry leaders, project owners, innovators and financiers to foster energy independence, security and sustainability across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

“The focus of the C&I Energy + Storage Summit aligns very closely with the focus areas of the National Energy Compact for Zambia” says the Honourable Minister of Energy, Minister Makozo Chikote. “To support our ambition of becoming a middle-income nation by 2030, the Government has set out an aggressive economic diversification and industrialisation agenda driven by the agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism sectors. This event supports these objectives. Energy is a key enabler for the planned economic and industrial transformation and it should be led by the private sector with the Government ensuring an enabling and supportive environment through the delivery of appropriate policy and regulatory frameworks.”

“We are honoured to be working with the Minister of Energy of Zambia, to drive impactful discussions and collaborations and support the vision set forth in the National Energy Compact,” shared Chanelle Hingston, Portfolio Director of VUKA Group’s Power and Energy Portfolio.

A multi-year commitment to Zambia’s C&I sector

VUKA Group is committed to delivering the C&I Energy + Storage Summit to Zambia as part of a long-term strategy to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and storage solutions for the C&I sector. By fostering collaboration between businesses, government and solution providers, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit aims to create a sustainable energy ecosystem that supports Zambia’s economic growth and industrial resilience. “Zambia’s C&I sector is critical to the nation’s economic development, and our multi-year commitment ensures that this summit will deliver actionable insights, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technologies to transform the energy landscape,” Hingston continued.

Event Highlights

The two-day summit will feature a robust programme of keynotes, masterclasses, case studies and networking opportunities tailored to the needs of Zambia’s C&I energy users:

Day 1 (27 August 2025) : The summit opens with a keynote moderated by Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda, Global Ambassador of Energy and Climate Change, Forum of African Traditional Authorities (FATA), followed by case studies from early adopters, showcasing success stories from embedded generation projects. A panel discussion on derisking business continuity will feature Helen Zulu, Zambia Country Director, ENGIE Energy Access, and Chabuka Kawesha, Vice President, Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

: The summit opens with a keynote moderated by Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda, Global Ambassador of Energy and Climate Change, Forum of African Traditional Authorities (FATA), followed by case studies from early adopters, showcasing success stories from embedded generation projects. A panel discussion on derisking business continuity will feature Helen Zulu, Zambia Country Director, ENGIE Energy Access, and Chabuka Kawesha, Vice President, Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Day 2 (28 August 2025): The day begins with a plenary and keynote with a strong focus on the Open Access regulation, released by the Ministry and ERB in February 2025. Masterclasses will cover grid capacity and clean energy technologies, while solar PV and storage implementation and safety and sustainable asset management, make up other topics of interest. Closing remarks will explore the future of storage for hydro-dependent nations, addressing battery storage, climate impacts and supporting investment frameworks.

Industry Support and Partnerships

The summit is proudly delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Energy of Zambia and endorsed by key industry associations, including the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), Zambian Association of Manufacturers (ZAM), Energy Regulatory Board, Zesco, and the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI). Industry partners such as EnerJ (Gold Sponsor), WEG, and Vertiv (Bronze Sponsors) join media partners like ESI Africa, Engineering News, and the Green Economy Journal to amplify the event’s impact.

Exclusive Hosted Buyer Programme for C&I Energy Users

The Hosted Buyer Programme offers pre-qualified C&I organizations in Zambia a premium, no-cost opportunity to connect with technology providers, financiers and partners. Specifically designed for large energy users in manufacturing, mining, agriculture, retail and logistics, this initiative provides direct access to practical guidance and strategic connections to advance energy projects, from embedded generation to power purchase agreements (PPAs) and storage solutions. Commercial, industrial and agricultural businesses are invited to explore the programme and apply at: https://apo-opa.co/4o2P6Zr. *Application to the hosted buyer programme does not automatically imply acceptance.

Why Attend?

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia is a must-attend event for commercial, industrial, and agricultural large energy users seeking to:

Explore scalable solutions : Dive into power generation options, credible technologies and financial models for independent generation and storage.

: Dive into power generation options, credible technologies and financial models for independent generation and storage. Navigate regulatory changes : Gain insights into Zambia’s open-access electricity framework and resulting opportunities for the C&I market.

: Gain insights into Zambia’s open-access electricity framework and resulting opportunities for the C&I market. Build strategic partnerships : Network with solution providers, investors and peers to drive energy projects forward.

: Network with solution providers, investors and peers to drive energy projects forward. Mitigate risks: Learn from experts and case studies to derisk financial and technical challenges in energy project implementation.

Join us

Commercial, industrial and agricultural large energy users are invited to visit https://apo-opa.co/4lZw5pr for more information, and to review the full summit agenda. Seize this opportunity to elevate your energy strategy and shape the future of Zambia’s C&I sectors.

Register now: https://apo-opa.co/4lxHyMH

For sponsorship or hosted buyer inquiries, contact Marcel du Toit: marcel.dutoit@wearevka.com

For speaking opportunities, contact Babalwa Bungane: babalwa.bungane@wearevka.com

About VUKA Group:

As part of the Power and Energy Portfolio, VUKA Group is a premier organizer of conferences, exhibitions, and events across Africa, delivering tailored platforms for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development in energy and related sectors. With over 25 years of experience, VUKA Group connects industries, sparks innovation, and fuels economic growth across the continent. Learn more at https://WeAreVUKA.com.