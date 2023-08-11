The all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz minibus has been a success story for the European automaker, helping VW overtake Tesla in the EV sales war in Germany in the first seven months of the year.

Taking inspiration from the iconic VW Type 2 van, the zero-emissions people hauler is also a good candidate for a camper, as shown by conversion specialists such as Alpin Camper, which showed a prototype home on wheels back in January.

As such, it makes sense that Volkswagen is thinking about bringing the California nameplate to the ID. Buzz model, but according to a new report from Edison Media that quotes company officials, it looks like the electric version of the fancy pop-up camper has been delayed due to weight concerns.

Currently, the VW California is based on the ICE-powered Multivan and has an unladen weight somewhere between 5,070 pounds (2,300 kilograms) and 5,732 lbs (2,600 kg), depending on the configuration. This means that with four people on board and a couple of items of luggage, it fits in the European B driving license category, which restricts the maximum weight of a vehicle to 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg).

According to Edison Media, an ID. Buzz fitted with the same equipment as a Multivan-based California – pop-up roof and built-in kitchen, among other things – would have a dry weight of around 6,613 lbs (3,000 kg). Add the driver, passengers, and luggage, and the total weight might go over the license limit, forcing potential customers to obtain a truck license (C category).

As a result, the upcoming California Concept camper, which will be put on display at the Caravan Salon show in Dusseldorf, Germany at the end of this month, will be based on a plug-in hybrid long-wheelbase Multivan, with the series production version expected to roll off the assembly line next year.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz debuted in the United States in June as a long-wheelbase model available with two battery options: an 82-kilowatt-hour pack and a 91-kWh unit. Deliveries of the all-electric microbus will begin in the third quarter of 2024.