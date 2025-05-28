Washington state drivers will soon be able to sport new specialized license plates, supporting causes linked with Smokey Bear, Mount St. Helens, pickleball, honey bees and more.
Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5444 into law this month.
Governmental or nonprofit organizations can sponsor a specialized license plate, with proceeds from its purchase going to their cause. The organization needs to submit an application to the Department of Licensing along with their design, 3,500 signatures in support and a startup fee of $6,300.
Starting November 1, drivers will be able to buy these new specialized license plates for $40, on top of other fees and taxes required when they register their car. Renewal will cost $30, on top of other fees:
Six additional license plates will be offered if the corresponding organizations each gather 3,500 signatures:
- Donate Life with proceeds going to Life Center Northwest to build awareness of organ donation and registration.
- Firefighter Memorial with proceeds going to the Washington State Council of Firefighters to be used to benefit firefighters and their families in need.
- Nautical Northwest with proceeds going to support of historic resources of Whidbey Island’s maritime communities.
- Naval Academy with proceeds going to the Veterans Stewardship Account to be used to benefit veterans or their families.
- Seattle Reign FC with proceeds going to the RAVE foundation to champion and empower girls, women and gender-diverse people, protect the Salish Sea and advance equity.
- Working Forests with proceeds going to the Washington Tree Farm Program to support small forest landowners.