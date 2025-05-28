Washington state drivers will soon be able to sport new specialized license plates, supporting causes linked with Smokey Bear, Mount St. Helens, pickleball, honey bees and more.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5444 into law this month.

Governmental or nonprofit organizations can sponsor a specialized license plate, with proceeds from its purchase going to their cause. The organization needs to submit an application to the Department of Licensing along with their design, 3,500 signatures in support and a startup fee of $6,300.

Starting November 1, drivers will be able to buy these new specialized license plates for $40, on top of other fees and taxes required when they register their car. Renewal will cost $30, on top of other fees:

Six additional license plates will be offered if the corresponding organizations each gather 3,500 signatures: