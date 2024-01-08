The Western Australia government plans to cap the sale of alcohol to one carton of beer, 1.5 litres of wine and 1 litre of spirits, per person per day, in the far north Western Australian towns of Broome and Derby.

The restrictions follow revelations by the ABC that WA Police want blanket regional restrictions implemented across the state due to concerns about a spike in alcohol-fuelled violence.

The Director of Liquor Licensing has now issued a show cause notice to liquor retailers in Broome and Derby to provide reasons why they should not implement the stringent new restrictions from February 23.

The new rules will also restrict opening hours from midday to 7pm, and require customers to have their identification scanned to check they are not on the government’s Banned Drinkers Register.

It also restricts the sale of alcohol in glass containers where there are non-glass containers available.

An additional restriction will apply to the town of Derby, banning the sale of alcohol on Sundays and Mondays.

Exemptions are available for people to order bulk purchases of liquor 72 hours in advance, but they must fill in a form detailing what the bulk purchase is for, and the form must be provided to police.

