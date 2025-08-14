Climate Lab is a Seattle Times initiative that explores the effects of climate change in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The project is funded in part by The Bullitt Foundation, CO2 Foundation, Jim and Birte Falconer, Mike and Becky Hughes, Henry M. Jackson Foundation, Martin-Fabert Foundation, Craig McKibben and Sarah Merner, University of Washington and Walker Family Foundation, and its fiscal sponsor is the Seattle Foundation.

Washington state has resumed a program to build a network of electric vehicle chargers that the Trump administration had withheld funding for earlier this year.

A federal judge in Seattle in June ordered the Trump administration to restore the funding, in response to a lawsuit brought by Washington and other states.

The state Department of Transportation had been awarded $71.2 million in funding prior to the program coming to a halt.

The state had accepted applications to build charging infrastructure along Interstate 90, Highway 97, Highway 22, Highway 195 and Highway 395, but had not made any award decisions because of the funding uncertainty.

On July 8, as a result of the lawsuit, the Federal Highway Administration restored $55.2 million for Washington’s program, according to WSDOT. Earlier this week, the agency learned it was eligible to apply for the remaining $16 million of the original award.

WSDOT immediately restarted the program after the funding was restored, WSDOT spokesperson Barbara LaBoe said in an email.

WSDOT contacted the 11 organizations that applied for the first round of funds for more than 40 sites.

“Applicants confirmed robust interest in proceeding in the competitive selection process,” LaBoe wrote. “We assembled an evaluation committee that is reviewing applications by corridor segment.”

WSDOT anticipates issuing the first round of awards, totaling $25 million, in September.

Once the first round of agreements are signed, WSDOT will begin work on a call for applications for the second round for Interstate 405, Interstate 5, Interstate 82, Interstate 182, Highway 12 and Highway 101.

Congress provided $5 billion to build electric car chargers across the country as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.

President Donald Trump in the “Unleashing American Energy” executive order signed on the first day of his second term outlined policies including eliminating the “electric vehicle mandate” and directing agencies to “immediately pause” sending out funds from the infrastructure law, including for electric vehicle charging.

In early February, the Trump administration sent letters to states, notifying them that it was canceling already approved plans and withholding funds.

Washington has vehicle standards that require an increasing percentage of the vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions, starting this year. State law mandates all new passenger vehicles sold by 2035 have to be plug-in hybrid or fully electric, and Washington drivers have been fast to adopt these vehicles.

U.S. District Court Judge Tana Lin, in her June order, wrote that Congress sought “to address the phenomenon that has come to be known as ‘range anxiety’: the unease experienced by electric vehicle … drivers when they are unsure where the next charging station might be, and whether their car’s battery has sufficient charge to get them there.”

Material from The Seattle Times archives was used in this story.