Wack 100 has doubled down on his snitching accusations against B.G., adding that the latter’s ties to Birdman and Cash Money Records pushed him to do so.

Wack 100 recently joined a Clubhouse room where he stood by his claims about B.G.’s gun case, while plenty of the Hot Boys rapper’s associates and fellow New Orleans natives fired back in a heated debate.

“One thing you gotta understand, n-gga, I get five Cash Money budgets every year,” he began. “Understand the politics for me to be saying it, you gotta know where I got it from and where the work comes from. Slow down and use your brain, n-gga.

“Use your brain for me to openly say it. The green had to come from his backyard. Use your brain. For Wack to openly say it as loud as I’m saying it — it had to come from one spot. You can’t be slow.”

Wack continued to point to Cash Money and his reliable sources indirectly, saying: “If that n-gga was ratting and it didn’t come from the right place, I wouldn’t jeopardize $5 million, I’d be quiet. Use your brain. I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t say shit. It come from right there, n-gga. That’s a fact. The work and everything, n-gga. From right there to my phone.”

Listen to the conversation starting at the 4:00 mark below.

B.G. pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice back in December of 2011. In July of 2012, he was sentenced to 14 years and was released this past September after serving 11 years.

Despite the lengthy amount of time he spent behind bars, Wack 100 has repeatedly claimed he has paperwork that proves B.G. is a snitch. The Southern rapper responded to the snitching rumors by copping a rat-in-a-casket diamond chain and then dismissed them during an interview with TTE Notti on Pop Austin Media last month.

“At first I was feeling some type of way, but the n-ggas whose opinion matter reached out to me, you know what I’m saying?” the 43-year-old said. “I’ve been paying attention to this internet and this internet a fool, ya heard me? This shit a beast. You know, the internet undefeated and truth don’t need no cosigner.”

He continued: “So once I told them my real jail n-ggas reached out to me and they heard about it and then the n-ggas on the streets that I know standing on business, they like, ‘Don’t even pay that shit no point. N-ggas just trying to use your light to pull them out the darkness.’

“What’s understood don’t need to be explained.”