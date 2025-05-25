



Waffle House operates as sort of the last of a dying breed. It’s a 24/7 restaurant that offers a simple, comfort food menu.

The chain may be famous for some of its more eccentric late-night customers and the fights that break out there, but that does not change that if serves a real purpose.

When late-night workers get off shift, generally their only options are fast food and whatever might be offered by convenience stores. And, sure, some nights people are happy to go to the late-night drive-through at Wendy’s, but sometimes you want a sit-down meal.

Waffle House serves as an oasis for truck drivers, late-shift workers, students, and anyone who wants a hot meal after 11 p.m. It offers breakfast all day (including its namesake waffles, which are sort of a cross between a Belgian and an Eggo) as well as sandwiches.

The chain may not offer gourmet food, but it’s affordable, filling and available at all hours.

Now, Waffle House has quietly made a deal that will make it useful in an entirely different way.

The United States needs more electric vehicle chargers. Image source: TheStreet

America needs more EV chargers

Many people are hesitant about buying an electric vehicles because they’re worried about keeping it charged or running out of power while on the road. That’s a valid fear, according to the U.S. government.

“National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that by 2030 there will be 33 million EVs on the road and 28 million EV charging ports will be needed to support them. The majority of charging will be at home and work, with the public network for opportunity charging and less common long trips,” according to an Energy.gov web page.

Researchers project the national charging infrastructure will require:

182,000 publicly accessible fast charging ports to enable long-distance travel and ride-hailing electrification and to support those who lack access to residential charging.

1 million Level 2 charging ports at publicly accessible locations—including high-density neighborhoods, office buildings, and retail outlets.

26 million Level 1 and Level 2 charging ports at privately accessible locations—including single-family homes, multifamily properties, and workplaces.

A lot of work remains as the U.S. had over 192,000 publicly available charging ports with approximately 1,000 new public chargers being added each week, as of August 2024. That number would include some fast chargers and some level 2 charging ports.

Waffle House adding EV chargers

Putting chargers where people already are gives the public added confidence in their ability to keep their cars charged. That’s why many Whole Foods parking lots offer EV chargers as do a very select number of Starbucks locations.

Now, Waffle House has partnered with BP Pulses, part of the larger BP (BP) energy brand, to bring ultrafast EV charging to select Waffle House locations.

“BP Pulse is excited to announce a new strategic relationship with iconic American diner chain Waffle House. The agreement will see the installation of BP Pulse charge points at Waffle House locations across the US including Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other locations in the South and Southeast,” the energy company shared in a press release.

Each site will feature six ultra-fast EV charging bays equipped with 400kW DC fast chargers and a mix of CCS and NACS connectors to cater to customers’ needs. The first sites are expected to go live in 2026, “providing drivers with convenient and reliable access to EV charging while enjoying Waffle House’s 24/7 amenities,” the company added.

BP Pulse has a very clear mission.

“This collaboration underscores bp pulse’s commitment to build a network of ultrafast chargers across the US, ensuring drivers have access to charging solutions where they need them mos,” the company shared.

Previous partnerships have brought charging stations which work with Tesla, Ford, Toyota, and nearly all electric vehicles to hubs near airports and other high-demand locations together with Hertz, including the recently announced Boston hub.

“Additionally, BP Pulse continues to install EV charging across sites in BP’s footprint of more than 8,000 retail locations, including TravelCenters of America, Thorntons, and Amoco,” BP Pulse shared.

