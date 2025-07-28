China is now home to 1,509 AI models, which accounts for more than 40 per cent of the world’s total, according to data from the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai , showing the country’s great leap forward in the fast-growing technology.

There are 3,755 total AI models known worldwide, according to a Xinhua report on Monday, citing WAIC data.

Tencent Holdings and SenseTime on Sunday launched new AI models at the conference. Tencent’s Hunyuan 3D World Model 1.0 showed its prowess in generating detailed three-dimensional environments, while SenseTime touted improvements in reinforced learning efficiency delivered by SenseNova V6.5.

“We see AI enabling scalable and cost-efficient production of multimodal content across text, images, audio and video,” said UBS Securities analyst Wei Xiong, who pointed out that Chinese models were “showing early success in AI video generation”.

03:16 China shows off latest AI innovations at international conference in Shanghai China shows off latest AI innovations at international conference in Shanghai

The number of AI models reflects the country’s big strides in transforming into an AI powerhouse through various private and publicly backed open-source development initiatives, narrowing the gap with the US.