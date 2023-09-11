Waitrose and Aldi have announced a further round of price cuts in the latest boost to hard-pressed households.

Waitrose is cutting the price of a further 250 products by an average of 10 per cent this week.

At the same time, discount supermarket Aldi is cutting the cost of 55 pieces of fruit of vegetables by an average of 11 per cent.

Grocery prices remain in the spotlight as families grapple with a cost-of-living crisis stretching into its second year.

UK food price inflation reached its highest since 1977 in March at over 19 per cent.

This official measure slowed to 14.9 per cent in July and while industry data showed it at 11.5 per cent in August, rising food prices remain a major strain on the finances of many households.

Its recent downward movement is being closely watched by consumers, politicians and the Bank of England, which is considering further interest rate rises.

Waitrose, part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, said the reductions, its third wave this year, would be on items such as pasta, whole chickens, sausages and potatoes.

Monthly industry data has consistently shown Waitrose losing market share to rivals.

Data from industry publication The Grocer also regularly shows it to be the most expensive of the major supermarkets for a basket of goods.

Surveys show Aldi is the cheapest.