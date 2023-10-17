Waka Flocka Flame has unapologetically endorsed Donald Trump and his 2024 presidential campaign, despite having openly disavowed him in the past.

On Monday (October 16), the Flockaveli rapper threw his support behind the former president by tweeting: “TRUMP2024.”

He later shared a photo of him standing next to the controversial businessman-turned-politician in front of a presidential seal, and made it his new profile picture.

It is unclear if the two actually met or if the image was Photoshopped, but the message it sends is loud and clear.

Waka Flocka Flame has done a 180 on Donald Trump as he was going out of his way to criticize him only a few years ago.

In 2015, during the billionaire’s first presidential campaign, he tweeted: “Fuck Donald J. Trump.”

During that same period, he said during an interview on SiriusXM: “I’m not voting for Donald Trump because he’s for money. In a time like this, we need somebody that’s for the people, and Trump is definitely not for the people.”

In 2017, he took it a step further with a very public demonstration of how he felt about POTUS45. During a performance in Athens, Georgia, the “No Hands” hitmaker noticed a fan holding up a jersey that said “Trump” on it.

At first, he seemed alright with the political fashion statement, saying: “Hold that shit up, bruh. That’s a Trump jersey right? Throw that shit up here.”

“I fuck with him, I fuck with the Trump jersey,” he continued in a ruse to get the fan to pass the jersey forward. But as soon as he got his hands on it, the rapper pulled down his pants and literally wiped his bare ass with the shirt.

Waka’s tone then changed a few years ago when he was honored for his humanitarian efforts in the community. In 2021, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award, which was signed into action by Donald Trump’s administration before he left office in January that year.

The trap star was rewarded for his volunteer work for Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny. A clip was captured of Pastor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw presenting him with the award and putting the medal around his neck last week.

“I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me,” he said. “I wanna thank Bridget and just everyone who love me with enough love back and do everything that I’ve wanted to do that was generous.”