Waka Flocka Flame has brushed off suggestions he should file a lawsuit against Latto for borrowing his lyrics.

Waka responded to a fan on Twitter who called on him to sue Latto since she used his “It’s a party” lyrics for her latest “ISSA PARTY” anthem.

While he was flattered at the influence a decade later, there was no chance Waka Flocka Flame was suing Latto as he respects her artistry and they’re both Clayton County, Georgia natives.

“Flattery at this highest…. never understood why rob these youngsters for showing us respect plus Lotto from Clayton County,” he wrote on Saturday (September 30).

flattery at this highest…. never understood why rob these youngsters for showing us respect plus Lotto from Clayton County 🎉 https://t.co/km3XIHNUaR — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) September 30, 2023

Latto teamed up with Baby Drill for her “ISSA PARTY” single which saw them turning up in the new visual as well.

“It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party, ayy/I got shots for all the opps, it’s a holiday/It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party,” she raps on the chorus.

Latto’s bars drew plenty of comparisons to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party” anthem from 2010.

related news Ice Spice Accused Of Shading Latto With Comments About Female Rap ‘B-tches’ September 29, 2023

However, fans agreed with Waka when it came to letting the next generation be influenced by those who paved the way before them.

“Gots to let the yute pay homage. Waka always been a real one,” a fan replied.

Another said, “They forgot Hip-Hop was built on respect. Sampling & borrowing is in the bloodline of hip-hop. ‘No idea’s original. There’s nothing new under the sun. It’s never what you do but how it’s done.’ – Nas.”

It’s still all love between Waka Flocka Flame and Latto as they were spotted in the strip club making it rain together over the weekend.

The clip finds Waka essentially co-signing “ISSA PARTY” and clearing the air as nobody should assume there is any sort of friction between the two. Although, he didn’t appear to be too fond of Latto touching on his braids.