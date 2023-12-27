EXCLUSIVE –

Waka Flocka Flame went viral years back when a video clip showed that he thought a sign language interpreter for his show was just a woman dancing, but since then he has learned a lot more about the deaf community.

Talking to HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht backstage at the One Music Fest in Atlanta in October, the Brick Squad rapper opened up about the moment and why he loves the deaf community so much.

“[I realized it was a sign language interpreter] right after the concert,” Waka said. “Yo, shout out to the deaf community as well man. We actually got a movie coming in the ESPY Awards. We definitely got some shit coming. I love that community, by the way. Because that community taught me a lot. Now I know how to get around people that speak other languages.”

He continued: “I understand if it’s negative or positive because conversation vibrate. So if somebody’s conversation make me feel woozy, I know it ain’t for me. I don’t have to look funny. So I learned a lot from that community off vibes and everything else.

“I always wondered like why the front two to four rows of every festival be lit,” he added. “They be lit as fuck, but nobody know by law you supposed to have that for the [deaf] community – so they going off vibrations! That’s why they moving! Oh, I definitely fell in love.”

You can watch the interview below.

In other news, Waka Flocka Flame recently endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, despite having openly disavowed him in the past.

Back in October, the Flockaveli rapper threw his support behind the former president by tweeting: “TRUMP2024.”

He later shared a photo of him standing next to the controversial businessman-turned-politician in front of a presidential seal, and made it his new profile picture.

It is unclear if the two actually met or if the image was Photoshopped, but the message it sends is loud and clear.

This was a 180 from 2015, when during the billionaire’s first presidential campaign, Waka tweeted: “Fuck Donald J. Trump.”

During that same period, he said during an interview on SiriusXM: “I’m not voting for Donald Trump because he’s for money. In a time like this, we need somebody that’s for the people, and Trump is definitely not for the people.”

In 2017, he took it a step further with a very public demonstration of how he felt about the 45th POTUS. During a performance in Athens, Georgia, the “No Hands” hitmaker noticed a fan holding up a jersey that said “Trump” on it.

At first, he seemed alright with the political fashion statement, saying: “Hold that shit up, bruh. That’s a Trump jersey right? Throw that shit up here.”

“I fuck with him, I fuck with the Trump jersey,” he continued in a ruse to get the fan to pass the jersey forward. But as soon as he got his hands on it, the rapper pulled down his pants and wiped his bare ass with the shirt.

Waka’s tone changed a few years ago when he was honored for his humanitarian efforts. In 2021, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award, which was signed into action by Donald Trump’s administration before he left office in January that year.

The trap star was rewarded for his volunteer work for Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny. A clip was captured of Pastor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw presenting him with the award and putting the medal around his neck.

“I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me,” he said.

“I wanna thank Bridget and just everyone who love me with enough love back and do everything that I’ve wanted to do that was generous.”