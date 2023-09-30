Email us at [email protected]!
Hey y’all! This week Remedy Entertainment Creative Director Sam Lake stops by to talk all things Alan Wake 2. Plus the team discusses their hands-on time with Alan Wake 2, as well as some indie horror games in preparation for spooky season.
Stuff We Talked About
- Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition – PS5, PC
- PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, Weird West
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian’s Favorite Builds Blog
- Paper Beast Enhanced Edition – PS5, PS VR2
- Interview w/ Sam Lake (begins at 17:55)
- Alan Wake 2 hands-on talk
- Indie horror games
The Cast
Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.
