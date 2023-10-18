Wale has been largely inactive in the Hip Hop space since 2021 with the exception of a few guest contributions and singles, but he is now ready to properly reemerge.

On Tuesday (October 17), the Shine rapper posted his first tweet in over a year: an in-and-out-of-focus shot of him with a succinct caption hinting at new music this weekend.

“My silence has been golden… see you on Friday. Folarin back,” he wrote without revealing too much.

Check out the tease below:

My silence has been golden… see you on Friday. Folarin back . pic.twitter.com/J6cAKP2lOo — Wale (@Wale) October 17, 2023

Wale’s last album, Forlarin II, was released in the fall of 2021. With this in mind, the above social media post might also be hinting at a third installment in the album series, but this is only speculation.

Since then, the 39-year-old has released music with a range of artists, from Jeremih and Bryson Tiller to Damon Albarn, but not a full body of work. Even though he hasn’t said a new album is on the way, his return to Twitter with a hint that he is back in action points to more than just a one-off single.

Wale has been in hiding for quite some time. Earlier this year, he revealed that he’s been avoiding all FaceTime calls due to his “introverted” nature. In late March, the rapper took to his Instagram Story with a message for anyone trying to video call him on his phone.

In it, he made it loud and clear that he won’t be answering anyone’s video calls going forward as he wrote: “Don’t ever FaceTime me. Please and thank u,” Wale wrote. “My phone broke even if it’s new it’s broke ..FaceTime don’t work. Thank you Sincerely, overwhelmed Introvert.”

In another IG Story, Wale shared a meme doubling down on his anti-FaceTime stance. “Should I call you or should we quickly resolve this with 200 text messages,” the post read alongside a black moon emoji to signal his sarcasm.