Warren Gatland prepares to name his 33-man Wales rugby squad for the Rugby World Cup in France. The announcement comes just days after his side suffered a thumping 52-16 warm-up defeat to South Africa in Cardiff.
Jac Morgan looks likely to captain the side having done so in two of their three warm-up games but Wales already have to contend with a host of injuries as they look to bounce back from a disappointing Six Nations performance.
Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, winger Alex Cuthbert and No 8 Taulupe Faletau have not featured in any of the three preparation games. Dan Biggar and Liam Williams also missed the clash with South Africa while there are concerns, too, at hooker after injuries sustained by Dewi Lake and Ryan Elias against England.
Wales reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup – held in Japan – losing out to eventual winners South Africa in the semi-finals.
Faletau and Anscombe in contention
Taulupe Faletau could make the journey to his fourth World Cup regardless of his absence from all three of Wales’ warm-up games. The No 8 is still recovering from a calf complaint, but is nearing fitness and is in the thoughts of Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Outside-half Gareth Anscombe, who has a thumb injury that forced him to sit out the warm-ups as well is also being highlighted by Gatland who said:
“They’re in contention because of their experience. If they were young players, it would be very, very difficult to select them.
“But given the vast amount of experience, they’ll definitely be part of these discussions.”
Mike Jones21 August 2023 10:22
English rugby ‘digging its own grave’ after Ireland humbling, says Cipriani
Ex-England fly-half Danny Cipriani says English rugby is ‘digging its own grave’ following a 29-10 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
Cipriani, who played 16 times for England, tore into the side on social media saying it was being led ‘by people who do not understand the art of the game.’
England conceded five tries in their World Cup warm-up game in Dublin and head coach Steve Borthwick faces further disciplinary-based disruptions this week following Billy Vunipola’s red card.
Mike Jones21 August 2023 10:22
Wales left with questions after South Africa demolition
It wasn’t pretty watching for Wales fans on Saturday as South Africa cruised to a 52-16 win. It was a record victory for the Springboks in Wales and the first time Warren Gatland has seen his side concede 50+ points in either of his spells as head coach.
Here’s how the Boks brought up 50…
Luke Baker21 August 2023 10:15
Wales boss Warren Gatland says heavy South Africa loss helps World Cup selection
Warren Gatland said Wales’ record defeat to South Africa in Cardiff had made his World Cup selection task easier.
Gatland names his 33-man World Cup squad on Monday on the back of a chastening 52-16 thumping to the Springboks.
After two warm-up games against England, in which Wales won once and lost once and generally saw the reputation of their young team enhanced, Gatland’s side were dismantled by opponents boasting 659 Test caps to their 235.
South Africa’s victory – the first time Wales have conceded 50 points under Gatland – comfortably eclipsed their previous biggest win in Cardiff – a 34-12 in 2007.
Asked if the game had answered a lot of questions on his World Cup selection before next month’s tournament in France, head coach Gatland said: “I think so. We’ll go back to the hotel, sit down as coaches and hopefully finalise it.”
Luke Baker21 August 2023 10:00
South Africa send message to Rugby World Cup rivals with Wales demolition
World champions South Africa delivered a ruthless display that bristled with pace and power to demolish Wales 52-16 at the Principality Stadium.
An inexperienced Wales line-up contained a total of only 235 caps and the Springboks showed no mercy as they cruised to a record victory over their opponents in Cardiff.
Wales’ final Rugby World Cup warm-up Test – head coach Warren Gatland will name his 33-strong squad for the tournament on Monday – proved a horribly one-sided affair.
It was the first time in either of Gatland’s reigns as head coach that Wales had conceded 50 or more points.
Centre Jesse Kriel and wing Canan Moodie each scored two tries, while hooker Malcolm Marx, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and replacement Damian Willemse also touched down, with South Africa’s tally completed by a penalty try and five Manie Libbok conversions.
Luke Baker21 August 2023 09:45
Jac Morgan in line to captain Wales at Rugby World Cup
Jac Morgan looks set to be named as Wales captain for the Rugby World Cup.
The 23-year-old Ospreys flanker led Wales in two of their three warm-up Tests, and undoubtedly occupies pole position.
The waiting game for Wales’ World Cup hopefuls will end just after 11am when Warren Gatland’s 33-man squad is unveiled.
If, as expected, Morgan lands the job, he would follow previous Wales skippers like Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones and Gareth Thomas in captaining his country on the sport’s biggest stage.
Memories would also be evoked of Warburton being appointed as a 22-year-old for the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, when Gatland masterminded a run to the semi-finals.
Luke Baker21 August 2023 09:31
Wales rugby squad announcement
Welcome to our live coverage of Wales’ Rugby World Cup squad announcement.
Warren Gatland is set to name his 33-man group at 11am and we’ll be here with all the build-up and reaction.
Luke Baker21 August 2023 09:26