31 mins. A switch play from the scrum takes Wales up the blind side with Rees Zammit off his wing. He’s scragged and the ball is fumbled by Rowlands on the next phase. Lots of handling errors, which makes me think it must be greasy in the sweaty autumn early evening

“I’m afraid James Stafford is wrong about referee replacements; it’s now 5 times. The ref was replaced by a Welsh player in the Wales Fiji pool match” says Jon Sailing. HONK!

MISSED PENALTY! Wales 10 – 0 Argentina (Dan Biggar) 28 mins. Jac Morgan clamps on the ball after Reffell drop Cinti in midfield to win a penalty. A glorious back row one-two. It’s a long way out and Biggar snatches at it to pull it left.

24 mins. Story so far. Wales are dominating pretty much every part of the match apart from the ability to keep their numbers stuck to their shirts. The latest has George North busting a two man tackle before failing to find Adams who would’ve had a clear run in. However it was on an advantage after Lavanini hammered Reffell off the ball. It’s very early in the game for Lavanini to start Lavanini-ing.

I believe this is only the 4th time ever a referee has been replaced in a Wales Test match. The other times being: 1965 v France (5N)

1970 v Eng (5N)

2003 v Sco (6N)#WALvARG #RWC2023 — James Stafford 🇺🇦 (@jpstafford) October 14, 2023

PENALTY! Wales 10 – 0 Argentian (Dan Biggar) 20 mins. More decent phases through hands for Wales just inside the Pumas half works the defence so hard that Gallo drifts offside. Biggar wastes no time in extending the lead.

“What’s going on with the shirt numbers for Wales?” asks Jim Stock, “Half of them have fallen off already. Intentional confusion for the (new) referee?” I dunno Jim, but you are right that at least four of them are falling off and along with the ref sub, it’s another thing we can add to the things in this game we’ve not seen much of before

16 mins. Liam Williams brings the ball out with a good carry from the kick off, which starts some phases of possession for Wales just in their own half. Argentina are not putting a huge amount of pressure on the Welsh attack and as a result they are making decent metres and getting through some gaps. The frailty Los Pumas showed to runners vs Japan appears to remain.

Referee Change! Jaco Peyper has popped his calf and can’t carry on, meaning Karl Dickson is moving from the line to ref the rest of the match.

TRY! Wales 7 – 0 Argentina (Dan Biggar) 14 mins. From a scrum there’s a decent pattern from Wales that is stopped by the Pumas defence. The next phase has North cutting a line inside at pace, finding an offload to Gareth Davies who draws Boffelli and pops to Biggar to score under the posts. He gets up and converts his own try. What was that I said about neither team getting much going! First blood to Wales! Dan Biggar goes under the posts for the opening try. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Updated at 11.20 EDT

13 mins. Mallia drifts sideway and throws a languid pass to Boffelli that drops late in flight for he winger to fumble forward. Neither team getting much going so far, as they look to feel their way into the match.

10 mins. The kicking game from Wales is not working well as the Argentina are covering well and countering. The latest of these counters is gathered by Jac Morgan who puts in a beauty of a step to move into space before his pop pass to Davies is spilled by the scrum-half with open pasture in front of him around halfway.

8 mins. Another Wales lineout on the left is worked very quickly via an intricate pattern to Rees-Zammit who has another chip of the top to run after. The result is the same, as Boffelli covers and marks the ball. Clear plan from Gatland to work this option though, all it needs is the right bounce or Boffelli to forget what his job is.

MISSED PENALTY! Wales 0 – 0 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli) 5 mins. Argentina move into the Wales half via a Mallia carry and are moving the ball quickly either from offloads or nippy passing. They are asking questions of the red defence as they enter the 22 and some slow movement after the tackle gives the first penalty to Los Pumas. Boffelli calls for the tee but he pulls it across the face of the posts.

2 mins. Big chase from Josh Adams rattles Boffelli after he takes the kick-off before Santi Carreras clears to touch. From the lineout Wales are busy to move the ball left to right for Rees-Zammit to have a first go at a chip and chase, but it’s covered by Boffelli once more. Will Rowlands in the thick of it early on. Photograph: Lewis Joly/AP Updated at 11.09 EDT

KICK OFF! The ball is airborne from the boot of Dan Biggar and the quarter final is underway.

The teams emerge from the tunnel, each person in turn filing past the Webb Ellis Trophy as they take in the noise of the crowd and some strange pulsing music. They are steely-eyed as the anthems beckon.

Officials for this match, for those interested Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

People may say that the winners of Ireland v NZ will be favourites, but whoever comes through this one will have had to overcome the hardship of being made to warm-up while a karaoke version of YMCA was pumped into the stadium. That piece of adversity can’t be overlooked. — Ben James (@benjames1796) October 14, 2023

Pumas legend, Agustin Pichot, is being interviewed by Topsy Ojo and he very much sounds that while he obviously wants Argentina to win he doesn’t really expect it.

Pre-match reading to soothe the nerves Rob Kitson gives his views on the match and the historic links between Wales and Argentina are explored in Patagonia.

Teams Wales must cope without the presence of Taulupe Faletau, one of their few established world class talents. His absence moves Aaron Wainwright to No.8, captain Jac Morgan to blindside and brings Leicester’s Tommy Reffell into the 7 shirt. On the bench, Christ Tshiunza is back-row cover and the loss of Gareth Anscombe means Sam Costelow is the backup 10. Argentina have a back row loss of their own, with Pablo Matera unavailable due to injury. Facundo Isa starts. Cheika has sprung a surprise at scrum-half as veteran Tomas Cubelli is recalled to the starting line-up, with regular starter Gonzalo Bertranou booted out of the matchday squad altogether. WALES

Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Jac Morgan (captain), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer ARGENTINA

Juan Cruz Mallía; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julián Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin González, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni Updated at 10.10 EDT