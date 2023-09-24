Facial injury may end French skipper Antoine Dupont’s Rugby World Cup
Wales could guarantee their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals should they beat Australia in a crunch match this evening.
Warren Gatland’s side have eked out two hard-fought wins over Fiji and Portugal in the first two weeks to leave themselves on the brink of the knockout stages. A win in Lyon would guarantee their progression and likely see them top the pool.
Australia, meanwhile, could be on the brink of elimination should they fail to beat Wales. Eddie Jones’s side beat Georgia in their opening game but fell to a shock defeat against Fiji to leave their quarter-final hopes hanging in the balance and the noise around Jones potentially losing his job if the Wallabies suffer a first-ever group stage elimination is growing.
HALF-TIME: Wales 16-6 Australia
Here’s a look at the game’s only try, scored by Gareth Davies after just three minutes:
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:52
And it almost gets even better before the break. A sweeping move from the Welsh almost sees Rees-Zammit squeeze over in the right corner. The effort is held up in the end by the scrambling Australian defence and that is the half.
A great foundation for Wales who have a ten-point lead and are halfway towards securing their berth in the quarter-finals. Australia may be ruing that decision to not take the penalty in the 29th minute and must now produce a second-half comeback to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:48
PENALTY! Wales 16-6 Australia (Anscombe, 39 mins)
39 mins: The perfect way to end this half from a Welsh perspective as Anscombe adds another three points from the tee. It’s rather harsh on Valetini, who thought he could dive onto the loose ball, but a ten-point lead heading into the break looks rather nice if Gatland’s side can hold on for the final minute.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:46
Wales 13-6 Australia
36 mins: A lovely cross-field kick from Anscombe almost sets Adams clear down the left but for a superb recovery tackle from Nawaqanitawase, which sees the Welsh player just fall into touch.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:43
Wales 13-6 Australia
34 mins: A nice period of possession for Australia who, unlike many teams this tournament, seem happy to play multi-phase rugby and keep the ball in the hands. Up to ten phases…but that’s all they get as Koroibete throws the ball out of play looking for Kellaway out on the left.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:40
PENALTY! Wales 13-6 Australia (Anscombe, 29 mins)
29 mins: What a terrible passage of play for Australia. They had a chance for an easy three points and now find themselves seven points behind.
From the Wallabies lineout, Wales win back the ball and a penalty in the process. The move breaks down but they come back for the penalty and Gatland’s side aren’t going to pass up on the three points.
Australia should be just one point behind but a few moments of bad decision-making has cost them dearly.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:34
Wales 10-6 Australia
26 mins: Leota makes a huge surge down the left side as Australian surge into the Wales 22. They come infield and Rowlands does superbly – at first – to secure the turnover.
But as they look to clear, Wales give away a penalty at the same breakdown.
Australia, interestingly, opt for the corner…and make a right mess of it. Wales pouch the ball and a thunderous kick up the pitch now has the Wallabies under heaps of pressure in just a matter of moments.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:32
PENALTY! Wales 10-6 Australia (Anscombe, 21 mins)
21 mins: The best way to get over a missed kick? Another opportunity two minutes later. Australia must be conceding too many penalties for their liking in these early stages and Anscombe makes no mistake this time, slotting over to extend Wales’ small lead.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:25
PENALTY MISSED! Wales 7-6 Australia
19 mins: An Australian infringement at the breakdown gives Anscombe the chance to settle some nerves with an early penalty…of the post! A long-range effort but he’ll be disappointed to pass up on that opportunity from a central position
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:23
Wales 7-6 Australia
17 mins: Donaldson makes a big break through the Welsh line but can’t find a man in a gold shirt with his offload.
Wales break up the pitch after a thumping kick from Josh Adams as Kellaway just gets back in time to touch the ball down inside his own 22.
Some concern now for Anscombe – Biggar’s fly-half replacement – after a big challenge but he looks okay for now. Wales can’t afford to see him leaving the pitch too.
Ben Fleming24 September 2023 20:21