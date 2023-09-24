Who is the referee?

Wayne Barnes, an Englishman, is in charge.

How do I get tickets?

To see if tickets are still available, visit the tournament’s official ticketing website.

What is the team news?

Wales

Co-captain Dewi Lake misses out on a place in Wales’ match day squad as head coach Warren Gatland names the same team that defeated Fiji 12 days ago.

Ryan Elias starts at hooker instead with Elliot Dee providing cover on the bench. Jac Morgan, who has been in fine form, captains the side, while lock Adam Beard is due to win his 50th cap.

There is also a spot among the replacements for former England prop Henry Thomas, who is on course to make his Wales World Cup debut.

Morgan, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and No 8 Taulupe Faletau are the only three players named who will have started all of Wales’ Pool C games so far.

Flanker Tommy Reffell, a late withdrawal due to a tight calf muscle before Wales faced Portugal last weekend, also misses out, with Taine Basham providing back-row bench cover.

Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, H Thomas, D Jenkins, Basham, T Williams, Anscombe, Dyer.

Australia

Fly-half Carter Gordon and openside flanker Fraser McReight drop to the bench as Eddie Jones makes three changes to his starting team.

Tate McDermott returns at scrum-half after missing the loss to Fiji with concussion and will link up with Ben Donaldson, who moves from full-back to form a new half-back combination.

Andrew Kellaway, one of the more experienced backs in a young squad, slots in at full-back to make his World Cup debut, while Jones reacts to Australia losing the battle of the breakdown against Fiji by re-jigging his back row, moving Tom Hooper from blindside to openside and handing Rob Leota the No 6 shirt.

Hooker Dave Porecki lines up in an unchanged front five and again takes over captaincy duties from the injured Will Skelton.

Australia XV: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (capt), Slipper, Frost, Arnold, Leota, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa’amausili, Philip, McReight, White, Gordon, Vunivalu.

What are they saying?

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Thomas has described Australia as “a wounded animal” ahead of tonight’s match that could see the Wallabies make unwanted history.

Eddie Jones’s team are teetering on the edge of a World Cup pool stage exit for the first time. If Wales beat them in Lyon, then their quarter-final hopes will be over.

“We respect Australia as a rugby nation. They are a wounded animal, they can be dangerous,” said Thomas.

Wales will start as favourites having collected a maximum 10 points from their first two Pool C games.

Centre George North said: “I’ve been to quite a few World Cups now, and to get early results is good but it is a massive game that we have to go and win on Sunday. It [qualifying on Sunday] would be a little weight off the shoulders. The boys are really chomping at the bit.”

Eddie Jones, meanwhile, has accepted that his job will be on the line if the Wallabies lose to Wales and crash out of the World Cup.

“I can’t apologise any more guys. I’m really sorry we haven’t had better results,” Jones told reporters after naming his team on Friday.

“But we’re trying to create a team that creates dreams for Australian Rugby. We’re not trying to be a mediocre team, right? We want to be a really good team and to be a really good team there’s some pain and there’s some failure involved.

“At the end of the World Cup, there’s going to be a review,” he added. “And given the results we’ve had, then maybe Australian Rugby doesn’t want to keep me. That’s the reality of the job I live in.”

What is the recent history between the teams?

When it comes to World Cup action, Wales and Australia are familiar rivals, having played each other seven times.

And while Australia lead that particular series 4-3, Wales have won three of the last four in all competitions.

What are their pool matches and results?

Wales

Australia

What are the best odds?

Australia to win: 11/10

11/10 Wales to win: 1/1

1/1 Draw: 24/1

Odds correct as of September 24