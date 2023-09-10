Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Former Wales wing wizard Shane Williams is on pundit duty for ITV: “There’s a nervous energy [among Wales fans],” he says. “It’s a big game, it’s a must-win game. I’m even seeing Warren Gatland look a bit nervous, and that’s not usually the case.” Updated at 14.37 EDT

Gatland says he wants the players to take charge … he’s channeling Brian Ashton of 2007!

Warren Gatland also had a chat with the media after naming his team. Here’s what he said: “This is a quality Fijian side. All I can say is that we have prepared really well together these last few weeks. We’ve nailed down and we’ve spoken to the players and we are clear on how we want to attack and prepare defensively and what we want to try and do [with] a kick strategy and exit strategy. What we are trying to achieve in the breakdown. “The players are focused, they are pretty clear. As coaches, I spoke to the coaches today about us not talking too much, not over-coaching and allowing the players to take responsibility for today and tomorrow. And I was pleased to see them do that. They look very clear in their own minds about what they want to achieve.” On the closing gap at the top of world rugby: “What is brilliant about this World Cup is we’ve seen the tier two nations, in terms of we know in the past how Japan have performed, but (now) Fiji, Samoa and Tonga are all capable of causing upsets, which they have.”

Distinctly French-tinged Wales fans enter into the spirit in Bordeaux. Wales fans on their way to the match against Fiji at the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Michael Aylwin In the ever-changing flux that is the rugby world’s balance of power, an intriguing point of reference will be established in Bordeaux on Sunday. We are nearly 30 years into rugby union’s professional era. There are teams rising and falling all over the place, as the new economic, political and cultural energies play out. In this context, Wales against Fiji feels particularly poignant.

Warren Gatland, coaching at his fifth Rugby World Cup, has a chat with Gabriel Clarke on ITV: “We’ve worked incredibly hard. We’ve got a balance of a bit of youth and experience [in the squad] … the boys have trained well, so we’re looking forward to tonight. I would hope we’re as well conditioned as any team. I think temperatures will have cooled down by kick off … it [heat] shouldn’t be an issue for us. “Fiji have players in Super Rugby, and who play in France. It’s certainly the best Fiji team I’ve seen. Their set-piece is good and they have a good kicking game … we just have to stick to our process. The ball’s going to be a bit slippery out there, with the humidity and sweat. We’ve got to play in the right areas of the field.” Warren Gatland. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Updated at 14.26 EDT

Teams In the absence of Muntz, Teti Tela comes in at No 10. Levani Botia of La Rochelle and Josua Tuisova of Racing 92 return to the matchday squad – two seriously heavy-duty options off the bench for Raiwulai. Gatland has gone with experience: the relentless back-rower Taulupe Faletau gets the nod at No 8 on his return from injury, Liam Williams lines up at full-back, and Josh Adams, the leading try-scorer at the Rugby World Cup in 2019, is on the wing. Dan Bigger will attempt to run things from fly-half with Nick Tompkins (No 12) and “Big” George North (No 13) teaming up in midfield. Wales: Liam Williams, Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams, Biggar, Gareth Davies, Gareth Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan, Faletau. Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Tomos Williams, Costelow, Dyer. Fiji: Droasese, Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu Vuidravuwalu, Radradra, Habosi, Tela, Lomani, Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata. Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kuruvoli, Tuisova, Maqala. Updated at 14.20 EDT