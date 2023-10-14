So as we said earlier, Taulupe Faletao will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering a broken arm.

It’s a huge blow for Wales, with their star No 8 having featured in all of the sides’ pool matches so far. He notably scored during their win against Portugal.

Speaking on his side’s injury woes last week, with Gareth Anscombe also an injury concern, Gatland said: ‘Toby (Faletau) has broken his arm so he’ll be out. We’re just going to assess Gareth (Anscombe) over the next 72 hours. He’s pulled his groin very high up. Talking to the medics, he’s got a bit of power still in his leg which is a positive. It means he’s not pulled it off the bone.

‘We’ve got to look at a replacement for Faletau,’ he added. ‘Whether that’s directly as a loose-forward replacement or whether we look at another position.’

In his place, Wales have opted to play Aaron Wainwright who is hoping to make No 8 his new position after starting his international career as a flanker.

Speaking to BBC Sport back in August, he said: ‘My preferred position at the moment is eight,” said Wainwright.

‘I see myself playing there longer-term. You see some of the athletes we have in the squad at six and the strength we are building.