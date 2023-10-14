By Ed Carruthers For Mailonline
Follow Mail Sport’s live blog as Wales take on Argentina in the first of the four Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with Jac Morgan set to captain Warren Gatland’s side.
Argentina on the attack now!
Argentina showing some good pressure now. They’re up to the Welsh five metre line with Moroni breaking the line but just being dragged dwon by the Wales back line.
Wales are trying to slow the ball down but concede the penalty at the ruck and Bofelli makes no mistake this time from the tee – putting three points on the board for Argentina.
Wales look like they need some new shirts!
It looks like their shirt numbers haven’t been glued on properly with the numbers on the back of the player’s shirts all peeling off!
Meanwhile, Argentina centre Chocobares has just gone off for a head injury assessment.
Discipline costing both sides
Wales make it to within five metres of the Argentina try line but can’t come away with a score, conceding a penalty for going off their feet at the ruck.
Meanwhile, Argentina bring the ball back up to the half-way line, but again concede a penalty with Reffell putting some great pressure on the ball carrier who was sanctioned by the referee for not releasing.
Biggar steps up to have a shot at goal but uncharacteristically he sends it wide!
A big score for the Wales No 10
Biggar has also been impressive so far during the match! He’s running the show here!
Wainwright is impressing at No 8
I’ve been very impressed with Wainwright so far. The back row has come in to the side to take the place of Taulupe Faletau today and he has not disappointed.
His power through the tackle is immens and has broken through the Argentina line on multiple occasions already.
Meanwhile Wales win a penalty just off the 15 metre line here after some poor discipline at the ruck from Argentina – Cheika will be disappointed with that.
Dan Biggar slots over the goal kick to keep the scores ticking over.
Looks like Dan Biggar might be injured now too!
It’s a dream return from injury for the Welsh No 10, who crossed the line early to give Wales a 7-0 lead.
But he looks like he might be injured here – he seemed to be in some discomfort hobbling behind a scrum and that will be a worry for Wales who are also without Gareth Anscombe today too.
Looks like it could be a stinger and he’s just had some treatment on the field but looks okay to continue.
Referee Jaco Peyper leaves the field
This doesn’t look good for the South African referee.
It seemed like he pulled up with a groin injury there trying to follow Biggar in for his try.
It seems like he may have injured his groin and Karl Dickson will now come on to replace him.
Meanwhile, Argentina get play back underway
TRY – WALES 7-0 Argentina
Biggar crosses over under the posts for Wales. It’s a great backs move with North breaking the line to offload from the deck before Davies draws a man and plays the ball to the fly-half, who kicks the conversion!
Royalty in the house!
A fast start here in Marseille
It’s been an action packed opening ten minutes here, both sides have shown some briliance with the ball in hand.
Argentina look very good with the ball in hand too, but Wales are taking most of the territory. There has been plenty of kicking though, with Argentina looking to get the the ball in behind the Wales defensive line.
For Wales, it seems they’re just lacking a final bit of quality, Morgan and Davies linked up superbly with some excellent offloading play but Davies can’t quite hang on to the ball!
Here’s some action shots from the first ten minutes…
Great offloading play!
Argentina’s work in the tight is excellent! Some great offloading play from Petti and Cubelli sees them crash through the Wales defensive line.
They’re bounding in confidence and have a lot of pace on this left wing with Mallia threatening early on.
While they can’t find a try from their attack, they’ve won a penalty on the right side of the posts and will look to add three points here but they can’t convert!
First scrum!
While Wales are a little heavier, the scrum goes Argentina’s way!
They kick long out of their 22 and recover the ball.
They go wide and are mounting a great attack here – having reached the Wales 22.
Kick off! Dan Biggar gets us underway!
The Wales fly-half gets us underway sedning the ball into the Argentina 22 and Josh Adams puts a massive hit in before Argentina clear for a line out.
Immediately Wales are on the offensive, with Louis Rees-Zammit receiving the ball on the wing and charging down the touchline.
Argentina recover the ball, but it’s a strong start for Warren Gatland’s side.
Who do you think is making the finals?
Warren Gatland takes a swipe at teams criticising lopsided World Cup draw
Warren Gatland has hit back at those who have claimed Wales have had a more favourable draw in the World Cup.
Wales have beaten Australia, Fiji, Portugal and Georgia to reach the quarter-finals. While Ireland and Scotland have had much tougher draws.
Speaking on those claims, Gatland said: ‘I’d just say to the other teams, they should have done better in the last World Cup,’ he said, in reference to the 2019 tournament that saw Ireland and France exit at the quarter-final stage.
‘That’s where the draw comes from. It’s not our fault that it has happened. If teams had got better performances and results at the last World Cup, there would be a different draw.
‘You didn’t hear us complaining in 2015 when we got Fiji, Australia, England and ourselves in the same pool. You are dealt a hand and you’ve just got to deal with it. I agree with the sentiment that the draw may have been done too early. It was probably done too early before 2019 as well.’
Teams are wrapping up their final bits of preparation
Cheika: ‘I’m pleased with where we’re at’
We’re fast approaching kick off which is scheduled for 16:00 UK time and Argentina coach Michael Cheika has been speaking ahead of today’s match.
On his side’s preparations, Cheika said he was pleased with where his side were coming into today’s game.
‘We had a shorter turn around, a day less of prep and had a few problems around the field but I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at.’
Speaking on where his side can beat Wales today, he said: ‘Its more about where we think wales might go at us. So it’s just our work around the ball carrier and the ruck.
‘There’s some golden rules of rugby we’re trying to stick to in attack,’ he added.
Biggar: ‘We’re not ready to go home!’
Wales will be boosted today by the return of talisman fly-half Dan Biggar.
The No 10 missed out on their win against Georgia last week after suffering a chest injury during Wales’ win against Australia.
He has shaken off that problem and will lead the backline out today for Warren Gatland’s side, but will not want to be beaten today by Argentina, after announcing he will retire from international rugby at the end of the tournament.
And writing in his column for Mail Sport, Biggar reinforced the sentiment that Wales are not ready for their Rugby World Cup campaign to end.
He wrote: ‘Our boss Warren Gatland made a really clear point at the start of the team meeting this week. The opening slide of his presentation had one message in big text: ‘We’re not ready to go home.’
It was white writing on a red screen and the next slide had a simple message of our plan. He’s absolutely right. None of us in our camp are ready to go home.
Read Biggar’s full column below…
A huge injury blow for Wales
So as we said earlier, Taulupe Faletao will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering a broken arm.
It’s a huge blow for Wales, with their star No 8 having featured in all of the sides’ pool matches so far. He notably scored during their win against Portugal.
Speaking on his side’s injury woes last week, with Gareth Anscombe also an injury concern, Gatland said: ‘Toby (Faletau) has broken his arm so he’ll be out. We’re just going to assess Gareth (Anscombe) over the next 72 hours. He’s pulled his groin very high up. Talking to the medics, he’s got a bit of power still in his leg which is a positive. It means he’s not pulled it off the bone.
‘We’ve got to look at a replacement for Faletau,’ he added. ‘Whether that’s directly as a loose-forward replacement or whether we look at another position.’
In his place, Wales have opted to play Aaron Wainwright who is hoping to make No 8 his new position after starting his international career as a flanker.
Speaking to BBC Sport back in August, he said: ‘My preferred position at the moment is eight,” said Wainwright.
‘I see myself playing there longer-term. You see some of the athletes we have in the squad at six and the strength we are building.
‘It doesn’t mean I am not able to play six, where I was the first part of my career, but I see myself as more of an eight going forward.’
Argentina team news
Argentina have also lost a key back row player, with Pablo Matera having been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury sustained during their win against Japan.
Facundo Isa will come in to play No 8 in his place with Juan Martin Gonzalez moving to No 6.
Tomás Cubelli also replaces Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half while the remainder of their backline stays unchanged.
Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Cubelli; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Gómez Kodela, Petti, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa.
Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni.
Wales aren’t here to make up the numbers
Ahead of today’s match, Warren Gatland has expressed his pride at how well his team have played throughout the tournament.
Coming through several big challenges this year with problems occurring throughout the WRU over player contracts, Wales have performed very well in the past few weeks, but Gatland said his side are not here to make up the numbers.
‘It would be our third semi-final and, reflecting on that, we would be pretty proud,’ he said.
‘After all the challenges during the Six Nations, with the documentary (with allegations of sexism at the WRU) and the potential strikes and the contracts and the money with the Union and regions, as coaches we’d joke about what would be the next thing thrown at us. I definitely think there’s been a line drawn under that.’
He added: ‘The guys have been excellent this week. I know there are some people in some teams out there who won’t want to face a Wales team when they start playing with confidence and start having momentum.
That is when we are at our most dangerous and we are starting to look that way at the moment.’
Wales team news
Warren Gatland’s side will be without star man Taulupee Faletau for todays quarter-final clash.
The No 8 was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a broken arm.
They will miss his experience tonight, yet Aaron Wainwright will come in to take his place and will be able to use his excellent ball carrying skills to help Wales break through the Argentina line today.
Elsewhere, Wales have made several other changes following their victory against Georgia but have named 14 of the starting XI that played against Australia and Fiji earlier in the campaign.
Ryan Elias comes in for Dewi Lake at hooker while Adam Beard and will drop into the second row alongside of Will Rowlands, in place of Dafydd Jenkins.
Wales will receive a boost with Dan Biggar back in action today at fly-half, while Josh Adams will come in on the wing in place of Rio Dyer.
The returns of Biggar and Liam Williams will be another huge boost for Wales
Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Morgan (capt), Reffell, Wainwright.
Replacements: Lake, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Tshiunza, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.
Wales and Argentina are in the house!
A big day for both Wales and Argentina!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog where we’ll be bringing you all the latest news, updates and commentary on Wales’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against Argentina.
The match kicks of a huge day of rugby at Mail Sport with Ireland taking on New Zealand in the other quarter-final later on this afternoon.
Warren Gatland’s side come into this clash hoping to continue their unblemished run at the tournament with Wales hoping to reach the final four of the competition for the third time in their last six Rugby World Cup appearances.
Argentina, meanwhile, have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, having lost only to England in the pool stages.
Today is the 22nd meeting between these two sides with Argentina, with Wales winning their previous tie back in 2022.
It’s set to be a cracker of a match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, so stay with us as we’ll be running through all the latest team news next!
