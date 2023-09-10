The first round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup draws to a close with a fascinating clash between Wales and Fiji. Pool C appears to be one of the most open in the tournament and a win tonight would give either side a huge boost in their quest of reaching the knockouts.

Warren Gatland is back in the hotseat after a tough period for Welsh rugby since their run to the semi-finals of the last World Cup. Following another poor Six Nations campaign, the world rankings suggest Wales will find it toughest to oust Australia and this energised Fiji side to reach the quarter-finals.

The Pacific Islanders have only won this fixture once before but after completing their warm-ups with a maiden triumph over England, they will feel momentum is on their side for a major upset in Bordeaux. Follow Wales vs Fiji LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!