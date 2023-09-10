The first round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup draws to a close with a fascinating clash between Wales and Fiji. Pool C appears to be one of the most open in the tournament and a win tonight would give either side a huge boost in their quest of reaching the knockouts.
Warren Gatland is back in the hotseat after a tough period for Welsh rugby since their run to the semi-finals of the last World Cup. Following another poor Six Nations campaign, the world rankings suggest Wales will find it toughest to oust Australia and this energised Fiji side to reach the quarter-finals.
The Pacific Islanders have only won this fixture once before but after completing their warm-ups with a maiden triumph over England, they will feel momentum is on their side for a major upset in Bordeaux. Follow Wales vs Fiji LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!
Live updates
Wales 32-21 Fiji | 77 mins
The Fiji player is celebrating having probably grounded that in the crush of bodies.
However, there’s a double movement in there and – despite the TMO saying they were happy with it – the referee says no try!
Wales 32-21 Fiji | 77 mins
We are heading to a grandstand finish with Fiji throwing everything at a stubborn Wales defence!
On the line, Fiji are given a try by the referee but TMO will decide on the grounding.
Wales 32-21 Fiji | 75 mins
Lekima Tagitagivalu re-enters the field from the sin bin to hand Fiji four minutes of a man advantage.
They win a penalty but fail to find touch with their kick to the corner! A big let-off for Wales.
TRY! Wales 32-21 Fiji | Tuisova, 73′
Some serious Fiji pressure pays off as the grab a try and kick a quick conversion.
Is their time for a comeback? Wales are taking their sweet time with the restart…
Highlights: Elliot Dee bags the bonus point
Wales 32-14 Fiji | 69 mins
Not the smartest offside for Corey Domachowski to give away as, per an earlier referee warning, the Welsh replacement is sin-binned for excessive offsides from his team.
Conversion! Wales 32-14 Fiji
Dan Biggar adds the extras to set Wales right on the way to victory, with a bonus point theirs also.
TRY! Wales 30-14 Fiji | Dee, 66′
Lekima Tagitagivalu is sin binned for Fiji and their task has gotten even harder.
Wales on the try line… they push it over! Elliot Dee gets it.
That’s surely the match!
Wales 25-14 Fiji | 64 mins
Superb work from Wales!
Fiji knock on and Dan Biggar delivers a swift 50-22. He even wants to run it straight to the try line but it’s not taken from the mark, they’ll have to bide their time before launching a fresh attack.
Wales 25-14 Fiji | 63 mins
Fiji orchestrate a scrum inside Wales’ 22, right under the posts.
A second collapse sees Fiji decide to run it and only a last-ditch Dafydd Jenkins tackle prevents the try. Another offside brings a fresh Fiji penalty.
They run it once more, before the ball is either grounded or knocked on. It looks like the Islanders haven’t managed it just yet. Goalline drop-out for Wales.