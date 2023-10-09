On Saturday, October 7, Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue attended an incident alongside South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team in which a woman had injured her ankle and needed to be flown to a hospital for further treatment.

Call handlers were first made aware of an injured walker at the head of Lake Vyrnwy just before 4pm.

Team vehicles and volunteers were dispatched to the location, which was a significant distance from their base.

A request for support was placed with South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team in order to increase numbers, as other rescue team members were already committed to an incident at Bwlch Nant yr Arian.

The injured woman was attended to by MR casualty carers before being flown by Coastguard Rescue936 to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor for further assessment and treatment.

Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue team reported that everyone was safely off the hill by 7.30pm.