A 10-foot tall “wall of shame” separates some of Lima’s wealthiest neighborhoods from its most impoverished.

Now, a nearly three-mile section of the wall is coming down at the end of a four-year court battle.

“This is an inadmissible wall in a democracy,” a court magistrate told Le Monde in March.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



In Peru’s capital city of Lima, a nearly ten-foot tall “wall of shame” has separated the wealthy from the impoverished for four decades.

This year, one segment of this barb-wired wall is being demolished after a long court battle.

“It affects free transit, but also hurts the dignity of the neighbors, it is a division that separates two social groups that should not exist,” Gustavo Gutierrez, a court magistrate, told Reuters in a report published Saturday.

Here are five photos that show the wall dividing some of the poorest and richest in Lima.