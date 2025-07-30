Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

Meta will report second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Wall Street expects revenue to grow to $44.7 billion and EPS of $5.86.

Analysts are paying close attention to the company’s AI projects and increased capex.

It’s Meta’s time to shine.

The Facebook parent is on deck to report earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, and Wall Street analysts are feeling bullish on the tech giant’s coming results.

Analysts are expecting the company to report $44.7 billion in revenue for the last three-month period, compared to $42.3 billion in revenue for the first quarter. Earnings per share are expected to come in at $5.86, according to Bloomberg data.

Wall Street has increasingly come to see Meta as a key AI play, with the company on track to roll out two major data centers and profit from AI-driven advertising on its platforms.

Earlier in the year, the company also said it would spend up to $65 billion in capex as AI becomes a central growth strategy to the company.

Here’s what analysts are saying about the stock ahead of its next earnings report.

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Analysts at Bank of America said they expect Meta to beat consensus estimates for second-quarter earnings, pointing to positive checks they conducted on Meta’s advertising business.

Revenue could come in around $45.5 billion, they estimated, at the higher end of Meta’s guidance for the quarter.

In a note earlier this month, analysts called Meta a “Top Online ad stock” in 2025. That’s because the company looks best-positioned to reap the benefits from AI-driven advertising, they wrote, which they believe could support a higher valuation for the stock.

But Meta’s AI spending could be an issue.

“Expense risk on reports that Meta has ramped up AI hiring, and capex spend is the biggest concern into the print,” analysts wrote last week, adding that they expected the company’s total headcount to rise 2% for the quarter.

Analysts reiterated their “Buy” rating on the stock. Earlier this month, they lifted their price target to $775 from $765, which implies 8% upside from the stock’s current levels.

Oppenheimer lifted its revenue outlook for Meta through the rest of 2025. Revenue could climb 4% in the second quarter, 9% in the third quarter, and 3% in the fourth quarter, analysts wrote in a note last month, citing the reduced risk of a tariff-induced recession as well as an improved outlook for the online ad market.