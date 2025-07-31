Parcels are stored in a truck in a logistics centre of the mail order company Amazon. Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon will report second-quarter results on Thursday after the closing bell.

Wall Street has high hopes for Amazon’s retail and cloud computing businesses.

UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America raised their price targets in advance of the earnings call.

Expectations are high going into Amazon’s second-quarter earnings call.

Tariffs have been a concern for the e-commerce giant in 2025—back in April, news that Amazon was planning to display tariff costs on its website drew the ire of President Donald Trump—but Amazon’s businesses have been resilient despite trade headwinds. The company quietly notched record sales in its Prime Day event earlier this month.

Wall Street expects Amazon to report $162 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 9% year over year. Earnings per share are projected to come in at $1.33, up from $1.26 in the prior quarter.

Of course, there’s also the AI question. Amazon’s earnings report comes after Alphabet and Microsoft’s Q2 results, and those companies have set a precedent that Big Tech will continue to write big checks for AI investment.

The stock is up a modest 6% year-to-date, with plenty of room for upside. Here’s what top analysts across Wall Street are saying ahead of Amazon’s second-quarter earnings.

Amazon is shaping up to be one of the most undervalued Magnificent Seven companies, according to UBS analyst Stephen Ju.

The stock’s valuation was deeply revised downwards at the height of tariff volatility earlier this year, but it’s poised for a comeback as trade deals solidify.

“We believe Amazon to be ‘most-coiled’ among our coverage given the more extensive investments across e-commerce, AWS, content/advertising, and Kuiper,” Ju wrote. “As revenue begins to show up more meaningfully, the upward revisions to operating profit and FCF dollars should prove more dramatic vs its peers.”

The e-commerce business is likely to continue seeing cost efficiencies through automation. Amazon also has a high-margin revenue source from its growing ad business, which should benefit as more companies increase their ad budgets in the second half of the year, according to UBS.

UBS expects AI spending to continue rising. Ju is raising his 2025 capex forecast for Amazon from $107 billion to $112 billion, citing improving cloud infrastructure sentiment.

The bank reiterated its “Buy” rating and raised its price target from $249 to $271, implying about 18% upside.

According to Brent Thill, senior technology research analyst at Jefferies, tariff fears and price increases have largely not materialized. Consumer demand has remained resilient, and inventory levels are stable going into the second half of the year.