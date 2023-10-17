Eddie Jones will remain as Wallabies head coach after “100%” committing his future to Australia and denying reports he had met with Japan Rugby representatives about taking a job with the Brave Blossoms.

The under-fire coach, who is contracted until 2027, held a press conference on Tuesday morning for the first time since returning from his team’s disastrous World Cup campaign.

Jones has been under scrutiny after reports he had met with Japanese officials about taking over the now-vacant head coach role.

“I haven’t been speaking to anyone, mate,” said Jones when asked about the reported interview with Japan.

Despite the disappointing results at the tournament in France, which saw the Wallabies fail to get out of the group stage for the first time and slump to a new rankings low of 10th, Jones said he believed he still had the support of Rugby Australia.

“The results were disappointing and everybody is gutted by it,” Jones said. “Especially myself but I stand by the decisions we have made and I think we have left Australian rugby and a better position.”

He also stood by his decision to opt for youth over experience at the tournament in France.

“I came into the Wallabies with a short preparation time and had to make a quick decision on what we would do,” he said. “The resources and the players that we had, I made a decision to go with youth.

Eddie Jones speaks to media at Coogee Oval on Tuesday. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

“That is the best option for Australia going forward. I made that decision and the results of the World Cup were not what we had hoped but I still think I have made the right decision there.

“My choice was that I chose to go with youth and I stand by that because I think those players who we have a lot of good young players there, a lot of good young players who will benefit from that experience and go forward to the 2027 World Cup.”

Rugby Australia said it would conduct an external review into the Wallabies’ performance now the tournament was over.