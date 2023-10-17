Wallo has recalled the moment he told Gillie Da Kid his son had passed away.

During the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, a tearful Wallo sat beside Gillie as he described his emotions when he found out his friend’s son had died.

Wallo explained what it was like to inform Gillie Da Kid about Cheese’s death and how he struggled to stay strong for him.

“That was the worst thing I ever told anybody,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Man, Cheese gone.’ I never seen him like that, so it was like, in some type of way, I felt fucked up. ‘Cause it was like, I had to tell him the worst shit ever so I felt some type of way.

“It wasn’t that I was responsible, but the fact that I told him that shit, that’s the worst shit ever. So we was there before I leave the hospital. I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta leave.’ I go to the crib and I’m just fucked up. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘I had to tell him that shit.’

“The next day I called Gene, I’m like, ‘What’s up with him, man? Is he alright?’ ‘He going through it.’ At that moment, I was like, ‘Whatever I do, I gotta be able to put my emotions and my feelings on hold in order to take care of cuz.’

“It was strange so I said, ‘Damn, I gotta make sure cuz get out the house.’ I went to the crib, I got him. I’m like, ‘Yo, come on. We gotta bounce. We gotta get outta here.’

“‘Cause it was so much going on in his mind. I’m like, ‘We gotta get up outta here.’ I got him out the crib. I got him to the studio. I had to call all the brothers I knew ’cause it was too much for me to go through.

“And I’m like, ‘I can’t really do that shit by myself ’cause I’m like I can’t really feel right now ’cause I can’t be selfish on the aspect of I can’t even really truly mourn about Cheese ’cause I gotta make sure Gill alright ’cause I told him the worst shit ever.’”

Gillie Da Kid’s son, YNG Cheese, was killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia in July. The 25-year-old was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police, after which he was pronounced dead.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” Gillie wrote following his death.

“Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all [blue heart emoji].”

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast in September, Gillie Da Kid recounted the moment he had to wash his son’s dead body.

“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body,” he said. “But it was also the best because I became a man that day. I was a little-ass boy up to that point. I thought I was a man because I did man shit — I paid bills, y’know what I mean, I took care of my family.

“It was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there, cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right, y’know what I mean, and in Islam, that’s a big thing — sending them off right.”