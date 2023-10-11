Wallo has pushed back against Juicy J’s claims that Hip Hop is in a downward spiral and has suffered a “40 percent” decline this year.

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 10) to pay homage to the late Gangsta Boo and set the record straight with Juicy.

“I don’t agree with you. You was wrong,” Wallo began. “When you birth something, everything that you birth is a part of you. We could play this category game … but one thing about us it’s this thing that came from the struggles that took place in the ghettos of America it’s called Hip Hop. We control cool.

“We birthed a lot of different categories or genres. That dress, the way we pop it, that dance, the lingo — it’s a lot of stuff. Let’s keep it playa. Don’t do that Juicy, putting that information out. How can we be down? Is you adding these numbers up? What is we talking about? How could we ever be down when we came from nothing?”

He continued: “Juicy, don’t let them finesse you with these categories… The numbers still crazy for you to be saying that, Juicy, that ain’t right.

“You gon’ make me tear da club up. Do not let them separate us with this BS.”

Wallo’s pushback drew visceral reactions, as Hot 97 host Ebro Darden came to his defense in the comments.

“Being worried about charts and sales is how shit got wack in the 1st place,” Ebro replied. “Trying to appease labels and their quarterly goals.”

It’s unclear what exactly Juicy J was referring to with the alleged 40 percent dip, but he did point to the charts while alluding fans to “check the math” within his fiery rant on Sunday (October 8).

“I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this but I’m being real,” Juicy said. “Rap music is down 40 percent this year. I’ma say it again. Rap music is down 40 percent. Check the charts, check the math. I don’t make the rules. I do not make the rules. It’s down 40 percent. What are we as rappers, producers, composers, etc, gonna do about this shit? ‘Cause it’s down 40 percent this year. Check the charts! Do your research. This is a fact.”

He continued: “Let’s have a conversation! What are we gonna do? As rappers, producers, composers, songwriters, engineers – what are we gon’ do, man? Rap is down 40 percent, man. We gotta figure some shit out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting. Let’s meet up somewhere… Let’s talk about this shit, how we can turn this shit around.”