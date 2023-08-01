Wallo made sure his cousin and Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Gillie Da Kid had the most special birthday he could following the recent loss of his son.

Taking to Instagram on his birthday on Monday (July 31), Gillie shared the 2023 Slingshot ROUSH that Wallo surprised him with – and couldn’t stop expressing his gratitude for the special gesture.

“I pull up to the studio. This n-gga bought me this for my birthday,” the Philadelphia native said as he showed off the new wheels. “Aye Lo, man, I love you. I was really down, man. This my first birthday without my son being here so I was really going through it and I pulled up to the studio and this n-gga bought me this. This n-gga crazy.”

He continued: “I love this n-gga, man. This n-gga crazy, man. Damn this joint nice as shit. Damn Lo. You hooked me up dog. Damn man. I appreciate you, cuz. Man I swear I love this n-gga man. Damn man. God damn. This is a nice birthday gift. I love you dog!”

You can view the post below.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, Gillie Da Kid’s 25-year-old son YNG Cheese was murdered on the night of July 20 in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

Reports revealed that he was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead. A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also shot and taken to the hospital, with both men being placed in stable condition.

related news Meek Mill, Freeway & More Rally Around Gillie Da Kid Following His Son’s Death July 24, 2023

On Saturday (July 29), Gillie broke his silence on the death and took to Instagram to share a photo of Cheese alongside a heartfelt message.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” he wrote. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all [blue heart emoji].”

He conclude: “Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase [crying emoji] love u Cheese [five crying emojis].”

Killer Mike, Pusha T, YG, Ja Rule and Lloyd Banks were among the many Hip Hop figures who paid their respects to YNG Cheese in the comment section of Gillie’s post.