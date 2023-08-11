Wallo has certainly proven that he’s an important part of the Hip Hop culture, today, but he still is showing love to the legends like KRS-One, who DMed him on Instagram and made him “scream like a white woman.”

That’s the news that Wallo’s co-host, Gillie Da Kid, shared on Instagram on Wednesday (August 9). In the video, Wallo can be seen shrieking excitedly, with Gillie looking more than a little bemused at the situation.

“This n-gga Wallo screamin’ at the top of his lungs, talmbout, ‘cuz, come in here!’ I’m thinking, we done got a new deal,” he said. “But he talmbout, KRS-One DMed me.”

The camera then pans to Wallo, who looks at his phone intensely. “Cuz, look at this shit! C’mere! This is KRS-One n-gga! This the fuckin’ teacha!”

Check out the video below.

Wallo, too, commented on the video. “@teacha_krsone you’re a legend it was a honor for you to dm me!” he wrote in the comments section. “I will never forget this day. This moment will one day be in the hip hop museum. I’m a all star hip hop historian. What’s crazy is you dm me on the week hip hop was born. I can’t breathe, tears of joy!”

As one of the legends of the Hip Hop game, KRS-One has been receiving his long-overdue flowers as of late.

Back in February, he was honored with a street mural in an area on the Lower East Side of Manhattan where he was once homeless.

The mural at 2nd St. near 1st Ave was painted by Italian street artist Jorit in honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. Talking to Fox 5 NY about the honor on January 31, KRS noted that out of all his success, nothing compares to being immortalized in a mural.

“Wow! Just wow!” KRS-One said. “There is no award that is above this. I grew up here. KRS-One grew up in this neighborhood and was less than every single person here. I was homeless. I might have slept right there. [Hip Hop taught me] I can do anything.”

The artist Jorit added: “KRS-One is aggressive but he always looked to unite the aggressiveness and force of rap with positive messages.”