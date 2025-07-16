



These days, math seems to be more popular than ever.

Thanks to inflation, we’re all thinking twice and calculating before pulling out our cards or cash for something we might not really need. If the current economic situation is good for something, it’s slowing us down and making us carefully consider what we buy.

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter 💰💵

Consumer prices increased the most in five months in June, indicating tariffs are starting to impact inflation and potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on the sidelines until September, reports Reuters.

“Inflation has begun to show the first signs of tariff pass-through,” said Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Chief Economic Strategist Ellen Zentner. “While services inflation continues to moderate, the acceleration in tariff-exposed goods in June is likely the first of greater price pressures to come. The Fed will want to hold steady as it awaits more data.”

The CPI (consumer price index) grew 0.3% in June, after increasing 0.1% in May. In the 12 months through June, it increased 2.7%. Fruit and vegetable prices are 0.9% higher, while beef prices increased 2.0%.

At times like these, consumers strive to find generous offers, better deals, and special discounts. Giant retailers know this and are responding with the best prices.

Walmart is offering the 14 most popular back-to-school supplies at prices even lower than last year’s. Image source: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Walmart launches generous offer for parents

July is the month when consumers typically start shopping for back-to-school supplies. However, due to the fears of climbing costs, some parents are already done buying items for the new school year.

Related: Trader Joe’s brings beloved candy after recall, scandal

Walmart (WMT) has just announced special offers for those still needing basic school supplies.

The retailer is offering the 14 most popular supplies at prices even lower than last year’s, with some of the most sought-after back-to-school essentials for just $0.25.

The special deals include everything needed for the first day of school, such as backpacks, outfits, supplies, and lunch for under $65.

Further, with a $4.98 Wonder Nation backpack, you can buy key back-to-school supplies for just $16.

Then there are Every Day Low Prices including:

More than 200 back-to-school rollbacks

100+ supplies priced under $1

1,000+ supplies under $5

2,000+ supplies under $10

More than half of the Walmart shoppers said a one-click school supply basket would be a great option. Now, the retailer is providing just that, enabling shoppers to get the entire supply list with one click for pickup or delivery in an hour.

More Retail:

Huge retail chain suddenly closing hundreds of stores

Major retailer scores huge benefit from Joann bankruptcy

Home Depot, Target, Ulta and more strike back at retail crime

The retailer also included special back-to-school meals such as a lunch under $2 per day, and a one-click lunch basket featuring must-haves like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, snacks, and a drink.

Another surprise from Walmart

Walmart’s back-to-school offering comes on the heels of Target’s affordable back-to-school program. Last month, Target announced it will be “maintaining last year’s prices on must-have supplies” offering more than 1,000 back-to-school items at under $5 and more.

Related: Genius free app helps you save more money on groceries

Walmart has another surprise for its loyal customers — Weekend Academy, a private tween fashion brand.

Most tween-inspired items are available under $15, and many are priced below $10, under the newly launched brand, which offers head-to-toe Weekend Academy outfits (top, bottom, and shoes) for $42.

Shoppers can also choose other popular brands including Reebok, U.S. Polo Assn., Justice, Wonder Nation for kids, No Bounders for Gen Z, and Celebrity Pink. Thanks to Walmart’s StockX partnership, customers can also choose first-day kicks and bags from Nike and UGG at reasonable prices.

College and grad students get 50% off a Walmart+ membership for only $6.47 per month or $49 per year. Perks under this membership include free grocery and prescription delivery, Paramount+ subscription, Burger King deals, gas discounts, and more.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast