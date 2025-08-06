This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features 35-year-old New York City-based entrepreneur Mehek Khera. Khera is the founder and CEO of Niramaya Foods, a snack brand “rooted in wellness and inspired by Indian heritage.”

At the age of 24, Khera left New Delhi, India and immigrated to the U.S., where she landed a job at Walmart. Then burnout and health issues motivated her to start a health-forward side hustle.

Niramaya is hitting $1 million in revenue for the first time in 2025. Learn how Khera transformed Niramaya into the successful business behind Naan pretzels and dips, here. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Niramaya Foods. Mehek Khera.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I was working in retail at Walmart ecommerce, managing the category and supply chain for beauty and apparel. It was fast-paced, high-pressure and fulfilling in many ways — but over time, the long hours, lack of real food and stress began to take a toll on my body and mind.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

Niramaya began to form in 2020, during a season of burnout and health struggles. I was dealing with chronic, undiagnosed autoimmune conditions and couldn’t find answers. I left my job and turned to nutrition school — and through that, rediscovered the healing power of the foods I grew up with: vibrant dals, functional spices, sabzis made from fresh vegetables. I realized those recipes, passed down through generations, were medicine in themselves, and yet, I couldn’t find them on any shelf in a way that felt clean, convenient or modern. That gap between culture and convenience, tradition and today, became the foundation for Niramaya.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground? How much money/investment did it take to launch?

I started in my kitchen, playing with recipes, taking feedback seriously and testing early versions at local markets. I knew I couldn’t do this casually, so I saved up about $50,000 over two years to afford the minimum order quantities for our first co-manufacturer. I researched tirelessly, made hundreds of phone calls and eventually found a partner that aligned with our mission. We developed early packaging, launched a small website and put real products into people’s hands. That’s when the magic started.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Niramaya Foods

Are there any free or paid resources that were especially helpful?

Founder networks like Startup CPG, Naturally Network and SKU Accelerator made a world of difference. Slack groups for CPG founders were fast, brutally honest and incredibly supportive. On the tools side: Notion for tracking everything, Canva for design, QuickBooks for finances. But the most valuable resource by far? Talking to consumers face-to-face during demos. No software can replace that.

If you could go back and change one process or approach, what would it be?

I wouldn’t change the path — every challenge taught me something I needed. But I would better prepare for the sheer resource drain. Budget twice the money and give yourself twice the time. Everything takes longer and costs more than you think — and that’s not a flaw: It’s just the nature of the game.

What’s something about this side hustle turned business that surprised or challenged you the most?

How capital-intensive retail really is. Getting onto shelves is just the start — then comes the real work of driving velocity, educating the shopper and staying top-of-mind. Another challenge was re-educating people about Indian food. So many assume it’s just “heavy curry.” But our cuisine is so much more: vibrant, clean, gut-friendly, plant-forward. Translating that truth through packaging, product and language has been both a challenge and a privilege.

Can you recall a specific moment when something went wrong — how did you handle it?

At one of our early retail partners, our dips were priced too high and placed on the very top shelf — almost invisible to the consumer. Rather than panic, I calmly reached out to the buyer with sales data and shelf psychology insights and offered to support with demos and social posts if they would consider revisiting price and placement. They agreed. That moment reminded me that being proactive, respectful and solutions-oriented goes a long way in retail.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Niramaya Foods

How long did it take to see consistent revenue?

We started seeing steady traction around nine months in. We began with smaller independents, a few regional stores and a lot of in-person events. It was grassroots, but it taught me how to listen, adapt and scale responsibly.

What does growth and revenue look like today?

Today, Niramaya is available in over 1,200 retail doors across the country, including Sprouts, Albertsons and a strong base of New York City independents. This will be our first year in seven figures. We’re launching new SKUs and doubling down on retailers who believe in what we’re building.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

The deep creative satisfaction of building something that feels true and seeing it touch people. When someone says, “I’ve never tasted anything so clean and bold at once,” I know we’re doing something meaningful. We’re not just selling food: We’re shifting the perception of Indian flavors and bringing more people into the fold.

What’s your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

Start before you feel “ready.” But don’t build in a bubble. Get feedback constantly, especially from your customers. Stay lean. Build trust with your partners. Don’t be afraid to ask dumb questions. And remember — relationships will carry you farther than any marketing campaign. Be generous, be honest and follow through.

