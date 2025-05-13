



It’s not uncommon for laptop users to dock their portable PC to a desk where they can connect it to a nice big monitor. But what about when you’re on the go? Lugging around a monitor when you travel is both cumbersome and unsightly, but there’s a new solution that can give you the same wide-open screens you enjoy at home.

A $300 laptop screen extender is the portable computer accessory you didn’t know you needed, and Walmart is selling it for only $180. Shoppers are calling it a “game changer.”

Portable Monitor Revolution Laptop Screen Extender, $180 (was $300) at Walmart

It couldn’t be simpler to use. This extender contains two extra 14-inch screens that connect to most laptops through a USB-C input. Instead of having one small screen, you’ll have three, providing you with all that wide open space you need to get serious work done. Each screen provides 1080p Full HD picture, and you can adjust everything from brightness to contrast quickly and easily. You can even choose to extend your display or mirror it on all three screens. And because the hinges on the screens turn up to 180 degrees, you can perfect your viewing angle even in tight spaces.

When you’re done, the screen folds up neatly and can be stored with its included carrying case. It’s compatible with many Windows and Apple laptops, but it also works with gaming devices like Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation systems.

“This monitor extender is a game changer,” one shopper said. “It provides extra screen space I need for multitasking. The installation was seamless, and the picture quality is superb. Highly recommended for all.”

This laptop screen extender retails for $300, but Walmart is selling it for only $180. If you crave wide-open screens for work and entertainment when you’re away from home, look no further than this impressive laptop accessory.