Walmart, in collaboration with the solar company Nexamp, is investing in 31 community solar projects in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and Minnesota. The roughly 120 GW of solar generating capacity is expected to be up and running from mid-2025 through 2026. Once completed, the rooftop solar arrays are expected to benefit approximately 8,000 residential customers.

Walmart’s partnership with Nexamp follows on the heels of 74 community solar projects the company invested in with Solar Landscape. Walmart has a target of 10 GW of new clean energy projects by the end of 2030 — of which 2 GW is designated for community solar.

Community solar, which is allowed in 20 states, offers a path to power their lives with renewable energy. For the nearly half of American households that can’t install their own solar system, enrolling in a community solar program allows members to get their electricity from a nearby solar farm.

“Kudos to Walmart for financing rooftop community solar projects,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America Research & Policy Center. “Walmart can make an even bigger impact for its customers and for the planet if it makes a company-wide commitment to install solar panels on all of viable roofs and parking lots.”

Walmart has more rooftop solar potential than any other retailer in America.