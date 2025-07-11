



Bluetooth headphones are a must-have accessory for pretty much everyone at this point. You can take calls, listen to music, and hear whatever you’re watching on your phone without bothering anyone around you. But wireless audio connectivity doesn’t always come cheap. Instead of risking losing a $100+ pair, snag the Cascho Wireless Earbuds for only $18 right now during the final days of Walmart Deals week.

Available at a whopping 86% off the usual $130 price tag, these earbuds are an absolute steal. Walmart shoppers are “extremely satisfied” with the “excellent” sound quality.

Cascho Wireless Earbuds, $18 (was $130) at Walmart

Between the “clear sound quality, comfortable fit, and long battery life,” these wireless headphones rival premium brands with a host of fantastic features. They’re easy to pair with your iPhone or Android via Bluetooth, giving you smooth, lag-free sound that stays crystal-clear even when you’re as far as 50 feet from your device. The noise-canceling, waterproof design can handle sweaty workouts and rainy days, and the convenient charging case has an LED display to show you when it’s time for a charge.

Shoppers rave that these earbuds feel “very comfortable” in their ears — so comfortable, in fact, that they’re great for sleeping. If you sleep with headphones and have ever had a low-battery beep wake you up, you’ll love the long-lasting charge (up to 76 hours) on these earbuds. One shopper noted that this pair “doesn’t wake me up with disconnected or battery low” sounds at night.

“These earbuds have very good sound while listening to music and are noise-cancelling. I use these earbuds for all my phone calls, and the sound is clear, with no echoing or muffling,” said one satisfied shopper. “The case is compact, so it’s easy to throw in your bag and carry around anywhere. The case will hold a charge for days.”

At just $18, there’s really no reason you shouldn’t buy these Cascho Wireless Earbuds. But you’d better hurry — this is your last chance to catch this amazing headphone deal at Walmart before Deals week ends on July 13!