Although diamond earrings are beautiful, they can be expensive and hard to source. Plus, earrings are easy to lose. Why purchase something that might fall out when you’re out and about?

Thankfully, you can opt for a pair of moissanite earrings that are just as brilliant but at a better price. These JeenMata 2 Carat Round Moissanite Solitaire Stud Earrings are currently on sale for $44. Originally $189, you could get four earrings for the price of one. That’s a gift for you, a friend, a family member, and a back-up pair for gifting emergencies.

JeenMata 2 Carat Round Moissanite Solitaire Stud Earrings, $44 (was $189) at Walmart

These round-cut gemstones are 1 carat each, totaling 2 carats. The moissanite has an H color and VS1 clarity on the Gemological Institute of America diamond grading scale. The post and butterfly back metal is 18-carat white gold plating over silver, making them a cost-effective earring that won’t irritate your ears.

They also come in other shapes, carats, and metal tones at various prices and are all under $100.

Shoppers compliment these earrings on their quality, affordability, and brilliance, and add that they are “perfect for everyday wear.” Multiple shoppers note that they gave them as a gift and bought a second pair for themselves. One shopper even writes, “I think they sparkle more than diamonds.”

“The sparkle is just incredible, and it looks so luxurious,” another reviewer adds. “The 18-carat white gold plating over silver adds a classy, timeless touch that makes them feel extra special. Even though I’m giving them as a gift, I couldn’t resist admiring them myself! They’re the perfect size — not too big, not too small — just enough to catch the light and make a statement without being over the top. If you’re looking for an elegant, high-quality gift that’s sure to impress, these are an amazing choice. I might just have to get a pair for myself next!”

These earrings have more than 3,000 five-star ratings. Join the legion of happy customers when you shop the JeenMata 2 Carat Round Moissanite Solitaire Stud Earrings for $44 at Walmart.