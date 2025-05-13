



When I was growing up, kids’ bedrooms were for sleeping, reflection, and the occasional time-out. If you were lucky, you might have had your own TV or a game console. For kids of the TikTok generation, there’s one bedroom essential: smart LED strip lights.

The $20 Daybetter 6.45-FootLED Strip Lights add flair to any room you install them in, and Walmart is offering them for only $10. Countless shoppers report these being perfect for kids, with one parent touting that because of these lights, “my son’s room is now the coolest in the house.”

Daybetter 6.45-Foot LED Strip Lights, $10 (was $20) at Walmart

This strip installs quickly and easily thanks to a tough adhesive on the back of the strip. You can place them anywhere. Along walls, around bed frames, under desks, or any place where you want to enjoy a colorful glow. There’s no fussy app here; the lights operate using a small remote, which adjusts colors, effects, and even brightness. You don’t have to be a kid to adore these lights, but they’re definitely popular with “the youths.” This goes double if the young’un in your life is a creator or streamer. These lights would look great in the background of a video or stream.

Kids aside, smart lights don’t get any more user-friendly than this. They’re also a great, affordable solution to add atmospheric lighting behind a television or computer monitor. As one shopper said, these lights are “great in any room.”

“These are great lights,” another shopper said. “My son purchased this to finish lighting his room. The lights are bright, flash awesome colors, are super easy to put up, and the remote works great. His room is now the coolest in the house!”

The Daybetter 6.45 ft. LED Strip Lights retail for $20, but Walmart is selling them for $10. At that price, you can buy a few, and add personality and color to any room you install them in.