



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for superior comfort is always a win, but it’s doubly important in the summer months when the heat is on and time spent outdoors means sweating gets harder to avoid. If a pair of gym shorts isn’t your style, you might look at some stylish loose-fitting options, starting with Walmart’s great Flash deal on Temofon Wide-Leg Linen Pants. “They’re very flattering,” said a reviewer, before heading off to buy a second pair in another color.

Temofon Wide-Leg Linen Pants, $14 (was $33) at Walmart

These comfortable pants are made of 70% cotton and 30% linen, which Temofon recommends you hand-wash for best results and longevity. They have a drawstring-waist design with wide legs and handy side pockets. Some reviews mention that they prefer a size up to keep them as flattering as possible, but they’re made for a diverse range of body types. You’ll look and feel great for your next outdoor dinner date, trip to the movies, or leisurely summer walk.

The listing features a handy sizing chart, based on length, waist, and hip measurements; you can order them in sizes ranging from small to 3XL. Pricing varies somewhat depending on style and size, but all the options available at Walmart are heavily discounted right now. They’re available in at least nine different colors, including khaki, apricot, green, black, blue, white, and rust.

Related: Amazon is selling a $130 wireless headset for $23, and reviewers say it offers ‘crystal clear’ sound

“I highly recommend these,” another shopper wrote. “The quality’s great, especially for the hot days that we have ahead of us. I wore them to the beach and loved them. The material doesn’t stick to your body, even when you’re sweating, and they kept me feeling fresh the whole time I was at the beach. The material is very breathable, but not see-through.”

Ready to add some more comfortable pants to your wardrobe? Save $19 apiece on one or more pairs of Temofon Wide-Leg Linen Pants at Walmart.