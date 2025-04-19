



When it comes to kitchen essentials, home chefs might be drawn to knife sets, while coffee lovers might immediately think of their go-to espresso machine. But one item that everyone needs is a mixing bowl set, and we found an excellent option at Walmart.

The Yihong Set of 7 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls is a must-have for the kitchen, and it’s on sale right now. With a 46% discount, the $41 set is just $22.

Yihong Set of 7 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $22 (was $41) at Walmart

Whether you’re baking up a storm or marinating meat for the grill, you’ll be able to put this mixing bowl set to good use. It comes with seven sizes ranging from 0.7 quarts up to 4.5 quarts — each with its own colorful and “tightly sealed” lid. The bowls are made of stainless steel, so they’re dishwasher-safe and easy to clean. However, the plastic lids are hand-wash only. In addition to being multipurpose for prepping and serving food, the bowls are also nesting and stackable, making it even easier to store and save valuable space on kitchen counters, cabinets, or pantries.

According to shoppers, the bowls are “lightweight and stack nicely,” and the set is “very handy” for a multitude of reasons.

One shopper compared them to other bowls that are heavier and not as easy to use. “My large glass bowls are getting too heavy for me due to an injury,” they said. “These are great, lightweight, and the lids are wonderful. They fit very snug, so no more wasted plastic wrap and easy to transport for potlucks. So far a great buy!”

Other shoppers said they “love it,” and that the bowls are “very durable,” and “easy to use.”

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro in the kitchen, you’re going to need a good set of mixing bowls. With a 46% discount, you can’t go wrong with the Yihong Set of 7 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls.