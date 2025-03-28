



When the weather starts heating up, closed-toed shoes can feel hot and restrictive. That’s why everyone should have a pair of sandals handy. They’re super convenient, with many styles that allow you to slip them on and off with ease. But, not all sandals are comfortable, and if they are, they’re not typically cheap. We spotted a customer-favorite brand on sale during Walmart’s Super Savings Week, and the deal is so good you’ll be tempted to buy more than one.

Right now, you can get the Crocs Getaway Platform Sandals for just $20. With a 56% discount, you can easily add two to your cart for the original price of one!

Crocs Getaway Platform Sandals, $20 (was $45) at Walmart

The Crocs Getaway Platform Sandals take standard flip-flops to new heights, and we’re not just talking about the 1.6-inch soles. With some flip-flops, there can be uncomfortable pressure from the straps that press against the top of your feet. Luckily, Crocs provides a solution. The sandals feature Free Feel Technology, designed to make the upper part of the flip-flops feel soft, flexible, and, as the name suggests, feel like nothing’s on your foot. This roomier silhouette makes the sandals feel less restrictive, which is the exact feeling you want when you’re wearing them during the warmer months.

However, that’s not the only comfortable part of these sandals. The footbed is made of the brand’s proprietary Croslite material, which is lightweight and comfortable.

The flip-flops are available in five colorways, and in women’s sizes 4 to 11.

If you want an elevated version of classic flip-flops, look no further than the Crocs Getaway Platform Sandals. But grab them while you can. With a $20 sale price, hundreds of shoppers have already added them to their carts, and there’s a good chance they’ll sell out.