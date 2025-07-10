



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A bit of sunshine is sometimes just what you need to lift up your mood. Unless you’re trying to sleep. Whether you’re trying to sleep in or just want a midday nap, that once pleasant sunshine has now become a nuisance. That’s where blackout curtains come in. These are a special type of curtain designed to block out sunlight and harmful UV rays. Plus, they’re usually thicker than traditional curtains, adding an extra layer of privacy for your home.

The best part? You don’t have to spend a ton of money. We found these $97 Nicetown Blackout Curtains for as low as $11 – now that’s a steal. You receive two panels per package, available in 21 sizes, ranging from 34 inches by 30 inches to 70 inches by 90 inches.

Nicetown Blackout Curtains, From $11 (was $97) at Walmart

Along with the wide variety of sizes, these curtains also come in seven different colors. There’s plenty of neutrals to choose from, like black, gray, or beige. And if you’re looking for a bolder color, try red or navy blue. Each panel has a built-in rod pocket, accommodating curtain rods up to two inches in diameter.

These curtains block out most sunlight and UV rays, of course. But they also provide some thermal insulation for your windows, helping to keep hot air outside during summer and preventing cold air from leaking inside during winter. They’re machine washable and dryer-friendly, too.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘perfect-size’ $50 portable fan for $22, and shoppers say they ‘couldn’t be more satisfied’

Shoppers say they’ve seen a noticeable difference in their quality of sleep after putting the curtains up. One shopper shared, “This really helps me sleep in the morning after working nights. I was very happy that it helps muffle outside noises with my windows. It really darkens the bedroom perfectly for me to get some rest.”

Another shopper was impressed with the thermal insulation and material of the curtains, saying, “These are great curtains. They block the sun out and keep the drafts out. They are very soft and don’t have that rubbery back.”

Blackout curtains are essential if you sleep during the day, or even just for sleeping in on your day off. To help keep that pesky sunshine outside, consider grabbing the Nicetown Blackout Curtains while they’re still on sale. These $97 curtains can be found at Walmart for as low as $11. Be sure to take advantage of this amazing deal while you can.