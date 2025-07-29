



Many of us have experienced the same awkward scenario: you’ve got company over, you need a lot of seating in a given area, you wish you owned more chairs, and yet you know you’d never want that many chairs or couches in a single room. Folding chairs aren’t the solution when you’re trying to set a mood and keep folks comfortable. So what do you do? Maybe you’ve got a basement bar or a nice outdoor table. Some good, comfortable barstools let more folks take a seat without hogging all the space in the room; they’re easy to store; they’re attractive.

If you’re looking to add at least a couple nice stools to your party area at home, Walmart has a great Flash deal worth checking out: you can score a $100 pair of Concetta 24-Inch Barstools for just $56.

Concetta 24-Inch Barstools Set of 2, $56 (was $100) at Walmart

These 24-inch-tall barstools have squarish metal bases and polyurethane leather seats designed to cushion and envelop the sitter for long-term comfort. They’re perfect for sitting at a bar-height countertop, a high table, a kitchen island, or even in some corner against the wall. If you’ve ever wanted to add a bit of style or a luxurious feel to a part of your home, these stools will do the trick without sacrificing on space.

Concetta’s gorgeous, modern-looking barstools are available in sets of two or four and several colors: gray, brown, and black. You’ll have to put them together yourself to a degree, but they come with easy-to-follow instructions and everything you need to make assembly a breeze.

“I’ve been very pleased with these barstools. Well worth the price,” said one reviewer. “They’re sturdy but not too heavy, and they look great. They fit very nicely under my counter-height bar. I’d highly suggest using an electric screwdriver rather than the wrench they provide, as you’ll certainly save yourself a lot of assembly time.”

Ready to ditch the folding chairs and other eyesores and add some classy-looking stools to your basement bar or party room? Save $44 on a set of 24-inch Concetta barstools with this great Flash deal at Walmart.