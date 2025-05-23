



Some of us love the outdoors, but the sun doesn’t always agree with us. Maybe you sweat a lot; maybe you once suffered a particularly gnarly sunburn. Fortunately, a good spot in the shade can solve all that and keep you cool and enjoying yourself on even the warmest summer days. Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Flash deal on the $1,000 Modern Shade Hardtop Gazebo — which can be yours for just $548 if you act fast.

The sturdy, rust-resistant gazebo is made of galvanized steel and aluminum, with a dual-layer design that keeps air circulating and harmful ultraviolet rays out. The roof is adorned with hooks for hanging lights or fans, and your purchase includes four solar-powered LED lights as well as mosquito nettings, so you can customize your incredible new outdoor oasis however you prefer.

This gazebo’s heavy-duty metal frame measures 10 by 12 feet, with corrosion-resistance and rustproofing to keep it safe from rain, snow, and other moisture; it has a snow capacity of 20 pounds per square foot and is built to handle winds up to 70 miles per hour without any trouble. The assembled gazebo weighs 293.27 pounds and can comfortably shelter 10 to 12 guests. Shoppers praise the quality of the instructions, but Modern Shade does recommend that two to three people put it together for best results.

“This is a very solid, high-quality gazebo,” one reviewer wrote. “The instructions were pretty clear, which made the whole process very easy, but it’s a big project. Once it was done, we were so happy with it. The size and material are just as described; it looks so solid. After adding the curtains, it gave us extra privacy and protected the inside from bugs. It’s given a really polished look to our lawn. I couldn’t be happier.”

Whether you’ve been suffering out in the sun or just wish you had a better outdoor seating area for your home, save $452 on the Modern Shade Gazebo with this great Flash deal at Walmart.