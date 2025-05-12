



If you haven’t noticed the fresh new coat of yellow pollen on your car in the morning, it’s allergy season. To beat the annoying allergens creeping into your home and awful odors overstaying their welcome, you’ll need a good air purifier. Fortunately, Walmart is selling this Breezome HEPA air purifier for a refreshing price.

The compact home appliance is normally priced at $110, but Walmart is now offering it for a whopping 65% discount. The purifier is easy to set up and promises to clear the air of spaces up to 300 square feet without making too much noise. It’s the perfect way to help you beat allergy season while protecting your budget.

Breezome HEPA Air Purifier, $39 (was $110) at Walmart

The air purifier’s design allows for a 360-degree air intake to trap more harmful particles in its HPEA filter and carbon filter. Those particles include dust, cotton, lint, pet hair, and more annoying air flow elements. You can adjust the fan speed of the Breezome with the one-touch controls on top of the purifier, which also features controls for its timer, LED light, and UV light. Those controls help you turn the Breezome into a soothing night light that helps clear your bedroom air while you get a good night’s sleep.

Walmart shoppers appreciate the fresh breeze, giving the Breezome more than 700 five-star ratings. One customer said their “air feels cleaner” when they use it and appreciated how it filtered “bad smells” out of their home. Another shopper said they “do not have to dust as much” since using the Breezome and found “[their] breathing is much better now.” Another said the air purifier “works wonders” and “doesn’t take up space” in their office and bedroom.

The Breezome HEPA air purifier is an excellent home appliance at an even better discount, thanks to Walmart. You can have the Breezome in your bedroom, office, living room, or any other spot that needs freshening up. It’s easy to use, compact, and effective. See for yourself with this stellar Walmart deal.