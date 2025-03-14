



If you are lacking proper storage in your backyard — be it a place to house gardening tools, lawn equipment, or even seasonal sports — one of the easiest and most affordable ways to gain some space is to invest in a self-assembled shed. And while you may think that putting up a whole new building could cost you thousands of dollars, that’s not always the case. There are some shockingly inexpensive options out there, including this one at Walmart that we just found on super sale.

The Yodolla Metal Storage Shed from Walmart, which originally retails for over $1,000, is now on sale for only $140. That’s practically an irresistible discount. This price is for the smallest shed option — 5 feet by 3 feet to be exact — but there are eight sizes available, including one up to 12 feet by 10 feet.

Yodolla Metal Storage Shed, $140 (was $1,120) at Walmart

The shed, which one shopper called “incredibly useful,” is made with galvanized steel panels and an aluminum frame, and it has a sloped roof to prevent water or snow buildup. It does require self assembly, and most customers recommended the help of at least one other person.

“Two of us put it together in about four hours,” wrote one buyer. “We followed the direction to a tee and seriously were so proud of the finished product! The shed is stable and secure.”

Since it’s so affordable, this is a great alternative to a garage or more permanent shed. “It looks nice and clean and fits all of our outside landscaping stuff and our grill,” wrote one shopper. “I highly recommend getting this shed if you need outdoor storage space.”

At such a steep discount, we won’t be shocked if this storage shed becomes a hot commodity for spring and summer, so make sure you shop fast and secure one for only $140 before this sale is put back in storage.