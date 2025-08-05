TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Why we love this deal
As convenient as a storage bin can be, an elevated storage cabinet can turn up the aesthetics in any space.
The $129 Joz Storage Cabinet is the perfect way to organize your home, and it’s on sale for $59 with a 54% discount. Shoppers say it’s “nice, compact, and spacious,” making it quite the steal.
Joz Storage Cabinet, $59 (was $129) at Walmart
Why do shoppers love it?
This storage cabinet will make a statement in any room of your home. Whether you use it in your bedroom, living room, or dining room, it adds a “sleek” and “modern” touch to your space. Behind two doors, you’ll find two compartments that shoppers say offer “lots of storage.” It’s made from wood with a natural finish, along with rattan-covered cabinet doors that are undeniably warm and charming.
What shoppers should know
- Dimensions: 31.49 inches long, 15.74 inches wide, and 31.49 inches tall.
- Material: Wood and rattan.
- Weight: 53.6 pounds.
The storage cabinet is incredibly versatile, too. You can use it as a nightstand, coffee bar, snack cabinet, TV stand, for extra bed sheets, or for dinnerware. The options are endless.
What shoppers are saying
- “The space in the cabinet was nice and roomy.”
- “Looks much more expensive than it is…excellent quality.”
- “Super easy to put together and looks high-end!”
Not only is this cabinet eye-catching and “beautiful,” but it’s also “easy to assemble,” according to reviewers. In fact, one shopper even called it the “perfect sideboard.”
The Joz Storage Cabinet is now just $59. Add it to your cart while you can, as this “super cute” storage deal might end before you know it.