For weekend trips, it’s hard to beat a spacious travel bag that can keep your things organized without weighing you down. But what about a duffel bag that can pull double-duty as your gym bag? Or one with a built-in USB port so you don’t have to keep up with a phone charger? For summer travel and so much more, Walmart has a duffel bag set on sale right now that’s an absolute steal.

For just $22, you can snag the $130 Cshidworld Duffel Bag Set during the Walmart Deals event. Available in black or pink, the three-piece set comes with a zippered pouch and a wet/dry bag to keep your stuff organized and your clothes mess-free.

Cshidworld Duffel Bag Set, $22 (was $130) at Walmart

Made from waterproof nylon, this bag is durable yet stylish. It has a convenient luggage trolley strap and a detachable padded shoulder strap that make it easy to travel with. And while you’re on the go, you can even charge your phone without opening the bag. Just put a portable charger inside the bag ahead of your trip and run the cord through to the exterior USB port.

If you like to have a dedicated place for every item and everything in its place, this duffel bag set is top-notch. The bag’s organizational pockets are plentiful, and the bottom shoe compartment is a total game changer for keeping your stuff nice and neat. Plus, when you use the included wet pouch to store sandy beachwear or stash away sweaty gym clothes, nothing else in your bag will get ruined.

Shoppers are super impressed with the convenience of this duffel bag’s pockets and its overall water resistance. One shared that they “love the side pocket to put a swimsuit and towel after swimming at the gym.” Another said they appreciate the “very thoughtful design” because it has “plenty of room for everything.”

“I’m in love with the bag and the fact that you have the zipper pouch strictly for shoes that keeps your other contents from getting yucky from shoes,” said one satisfied shopper. “It has plenty of zipper areas to put things in. It’s a great gym bag or overnight bag.”

Another shopper raved, “I love this bag; it’s gorgeous. It has a charger, and it’s perfect for a weekend.”

At only $22, you won’t find a better travel bag deal than the Cshidworld Duffel Bag Set. Grab it now before it sells out — Walmart’s Deals event ends July 13!