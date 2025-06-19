



Are you shopping for a budding musician or young music lover? Children and amateur pianists alike will love this compact, all-in-one Glarry 61-Key Keyboard with built-in speakers and accessories. Normally priced at $148, you can get it for just $80 with Walmart’s current Flash deal.

Glarry GEP-110 61-Key Keyboard, $80 (was $148) at Walmart

The keyboard is equipped with 61 keys, each 0.74 inches in width: 24 keys for the left hand and 37 for the right. It has a built-in LED control panel with three teaching functions, 200 timbres, sustain, vibrato, 200 rhythm and drum tracks, 60 demo songs to play along with, and a metronome with at least four different selectable time signatures. The whole assembled keyboard set weighs about 20.2 pounds in total.

It can be powered with either the included wall adapter or by four AA batteries. The package also includes headphones, a microphone, a music rest, a piano stand, a foldable padded bench, and a printed user manual. You can adjust the height of both the keyboard itself and the piano bench. The instrument is suitable for both adults and children, and it’s available in black, pink, and silver.

“I bought this for my great-granddaughter at a good price, and she dearly loves it,” said one shopper. “It has a very good sound, and she’s learning to play.”

“The keyboard is good for kids,” another reviewer wrote. “But I can’t say that it’s easy. You have to learn and spend time with it. For the price, it’s very good.”

Looking to give the gift of music? Or learn a new instrument yourself? Save $68 on the Glarry GEP-110 61-Key Keyboard with this great Flash deal at Walmart. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to practice the piano or organ at home between lessons or without investing in a massive, heavy instrument that can’t be stored easily.