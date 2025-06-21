



If you’re a keen bike rider, investing in a quality model is important. And if you’re someone looking to go longer distances, or want to regularly pedal around without it completely exhausting you every time, an electric bike could be the solution. They cost thousands of dollars normally, sure, but luckily for you, we found a fantastic deal on one.

The TotGuard Electric Bike does it all, and you can currently get it starting at just $600, down from its original price of $1,600, at Walmart.

TotGuard Electric Bike, $600 (was $1,600) at Walmart

The bike is ideal for any type of rider, whether you’re commuting to the office, on a leisurely ride around the park, or want to live life on the edge with some adventurous off-roading.

You can choose from four stylish accent colors — blue, orange, red, or green — to add a vibrant pop to your ride. The bike stands 27.5 inches tall and is designed for adults. It’s equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor, which will allow you to ride at a speed of up to 20 miles per hour.

It’s been designed with safety in mind, and the lockable suspension fork and high-quality dual disc brake system ensure stable and comfortable riding, especially when embarking up or down steep hills. The e-bike takes up to six hours to charge, but you can also use it as a manual bike if the electric element isn’t required.

Outdoor enthusiasts are thrilled with the bestselling electric bike, which they call “a great ride.”

“I had no idea what biking was until I bought this electric bike. Top of the line,” one shopper wrote. “This bike went above and beyond any expectations. Very powerful [and] very fast.”

“I’m a long-time bicyclist and never considered getting an electric bike. But after reading about this bike and the excellent reviews, not to mention the amazing sale price, I couldn’t resist buying it,” explained a second. “So happy I risked the investment. It’s a great bike!! I put it through some serious riding to see what it could do. It responded better than I expected!”

Snap up the TotGuard Electric Bike at this incredible price while you still can — this limited time deal won’t last for long.