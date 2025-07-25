



The best furniture is always adaptable. That’s why having a versatile dresser is a must in the bedroom, or just about any room in your home. For an added layer of versatility, Walmart is currently selling a stackable dresser for half off, and we think it stacks up to the competition quite nicely.

The Costway Stackable Storage Dresser is on sale for only $90, which is 50% off the original price of $179. If you like furniture that can serve multiple uses and offers a modular option, then this dresser is for you.

Costway Stackable Storage Dresser, $90 (was $179) at Walmart

It includes two large drawers that are easy to open and close, thanks to smooth-open metal tracks. Each drawer is deeper than most dresser drawers and can easily fit clothing, books, or anything else that you need to store. The stylish and ergonomic metal handles offer a great combination of modern looks and old-fashioned durability.

Made from sturdy and water-resistant engineered wood, the dresser is attractive and blends in nicely with almost any decor style. It also comes with dual wall-mounting kits, so you can ensure that the dresser will stay in place, even when multiples are stacked together. Each dresser has a weight capacity of 165 pounds, so stacking two to three on top of each other is no problem.

While stacking multiple dressers is a great use of the modular design, it’s certainly not a requirement. One of the best design elements of this piece is that it works just as well as a pint-sized powerhouse as it does as a combo unit. It’s the perfect height to use as an end table or accent piece in the living room, storing sofa pillows and throw blankets as well.

The Costway Stackable Storage Dresser can be just about anything you want it to be. That includes affordable, for the time being. If you want to get it for only $90, then put one in your cart ASAP. Otherwise the deck may be stacked against you when it comes to inventory and sale price.